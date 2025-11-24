Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Bring Princess Jasmine Energy to Qatar in Dreamy Pastel Gowns and Piles of Chopard Diamonds

Lady Amelia Spencer and twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer are regulars on the London social scene, but over the weekend, they took their double act to the Middle East to attend two glittering galas. Amelia and Eliza, who are the daughters of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, looked ready for glamorous Arabian nights as they attended the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 awards ceremony on Saturday, November 22 and the Franca Fund Gala on Sunday, November 23.

For Saturday's awards ceremony, Amelia chose an $8,550 dusty rose gown by Zuhair Murad featuring a romantic silk cape that draped over one shoulder. She paired the dress, which featured tonal beading at the bust and waist, with a matching Aspinal of London Eliza clutch the twins helped design for the royal-favorite retailer this holiday season.

Eliza, who carried her namesake bag in blue, wore a very Princess Jasmine-esque shade of pale teal for the evening. Her $7,850 strapless Zuhair Murad gown featured snake-like crystal detail that swirled around the bust and, like her sister's dress, a subtle train.

Amelia (left) and Eliza Spencer are pictured at the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia awards in Doha, Qatar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The twins posed with (from left) Jess Hunt and Leonie Hanne at the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Amelia and Eliza wore massive Chopard necklaces for the event, with Amelia in a three-strand diamond design with additional diamonds dripping from the bottom and Eliza choosing a diamond collar style with a huge emerald accent.

The twins went without earrings or bracelets to let their necklaces do the talking, with both wearing their blonde hair in simple, pulled back styles with a middle part.

In a joint Instagram post, the sisters wrote, "We are incredibly honoured to wear the beautiful @chopard jewellery tonight, paired with our breathtaking gowns by @zuhairmuradofficial ✨ It’s always inspiring to celebrate the next generation of creatives, and even more special to wear @zuhairmuradofficial as he is honoured with the Trailblazer Award for his incredible global impact. ✨"

Amelia and Eliza Spencer are pictured at the Franca Fund Gala on November 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The twins glimmered in silver and gold on November 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, the twins switched gears and wore sparkling beaded silver and gold gowns by Manish Malhotra to the Franca Fund Gala at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. Amelia sported a silver high-necked gown covered in a scalloped design, while Eliza wore a gold strapless creation by the Indian designer.

More show-stopping Chopard jewelry also made an appearance at the star-studded event, with Amelia wearing a pair of emerald drop earrings and Eliza choosing a whopper of a diamond necklace along with matching diamond earrings.