Princess Kate's Brand New Coat Dress Alludes to Princess Diana in the Sweetest Way for Remembrance Sunday

Kate opted to commission a new bespoke coat dress from one of Princess Diana's favored brands—Catherine Walker—for Remembrance Sunday 2026. The custom double-breasted coat features a statement collar and buttons, with accentuated shoulders.
Finally, the Princess of Wales opted to wear a pair of earrings that have been in the family for decades. Kate has worn Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings on numerous occasions, and appeared to be paying tribute to her husband's late mother in a sweet way.
Just last night, Princess Kate and Prince William attended the Festival of Remembrance together at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For the occasion, which is hosted by the Royal British Legion, the Princess of Wales brought back the polka dot trend in a black and white Alessandra Rich dress.
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Whether she's rewearing a classic item from her closet or debuting a brand new outfit, Princess Kate's style remains inimitable.