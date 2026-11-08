Princess Kate's Brand New Coat Dress Alludes to Princess Diana in the Sweetest Way for Remembrance Sunday

One of her accessories was a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law, too.

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Princess Kate wearing a new coat dress for Remembrance Sunday 2026
(Image credit: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
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On November 8, Princess Kate joined other senior members of the Royal Family to pay her respects on Remembrance Sunday. The Princess of Wales attended the 2026 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London alongside Queen Camilla.

For the occasion, which pays tribute to members of the armed forces who have lost their lives, Princess Kate wore an all-black outfit featuring some nods to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate opted to commission a new bespoke coat dress from one of Princess Diana's favored brandsCatherine Walker—for Remembrance Sunday 2026. The custom double-breasted coat features a statement collar and buttons, with accentuated shoulders.

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The royal coordinated her new coat dress with Jane Taylor London's Decima Hat in Luxury Black Felt, which retails for £2,590 (approximately $3,459), via @katemiddletonstyled.

Princess Kate wearing a new coat dress for Remembrance Sunday 2026

Princess Kate acquires a new coat dress from Catherine Walker.

(Image credit: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Pinned to Princess Kate's new coat dress was her HMS Sterling Silver Glasgow Brooch from James Porter and Son Diamonds, alongside three red poppies in honor of Remembrance Day.

Finally, the Princess of Wales opted to wear a pair of earrings that have been in the family for decades. Kate has worn Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings on numerous occasions, and appeared to be paying tribute to her husband's late mother in a sweet way.

Princess Kate wearing a new coat dress for Remembrance Sunday 2026

Princess Kate wearing Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings.

(Image credit: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Just last night, Princess Kate and Prince William attended the Festival of Remembrance together at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For the occasion, which is hosted by the Royal British Legion, the Princess of Wales brought back the polka dot trend in a black and white Alessandra Rich dress.

Whether she's rewearing a classic item from her closet or debuting a brand new outfit, Princess Kate's style remains inimitable.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.