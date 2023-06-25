Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker Reveal the Gender of Their Baby

It’s a…drumroll please…BOY!

In a sweet nod to dad Travis Barker’s profession—he’s the drummer for Blink-182, but you knew that—Barker himself played the drumroll to cue up the gender reveal announcement. He and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed the baby’s gender in a video shared to Instagram yesterday, captioned with blue and pink hearts that teased the content.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kardashian Barker’s bump was on full display in black leggings and a white long-sleeved bodysuit, People reports. She sat on Barker’s lap by a drumkit on a stage outside.

“Is our pyro guy ready?” Barker asked his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned,” she responded. A voice that sounded like Khloé Kardashian then shouted “Let’s get the party started! We’re all excited!”

Barker began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum’s symbols as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I knew it!” someone shouted from the crowd as the happy couple embraced and kissed to cheers from the crowd.

This baby is a tiebreaker baby of sorts—Barker has three children, daughters Atiana and Alabama, and son Landon, with ex Shanna Moakler; Kardashian also has three children, sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, with ex Scott Disick. Baby No. 7—a boy—leaves the boy/girl ratio at 4:3.

After her pregnancy announcement earlier this month—where she held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” at a Blink-182 show—a source told People that Kardashian Barker “is just beyond excited.”

“She had happy tears when she told her family,” the insider said. “They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby, too.”