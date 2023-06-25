Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker Reveal the Gender of Their Baby

It’s a…drumroll please…BOY!
In a sweet nod to dad Travis Barker’s profession—he’s the drummer for Blink-182, but you knew that—Barker himself played the drumroll to cue up the gender reveal announcement. He and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed the baby’s gender in a video shared to Instagram yesterday, captioned with blue and pink hearts that teased the content.
Kardashian Barker’s bump was on full display in black leggings and a white long-sleeved bodysuit, People reports. She sat on Barker’s lap by a drumkit on a stage outside.
“Is our pyro guy ready?” Barker asked his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned,” she responded. A voice that sounded like Khloé Kardashian then shouted “Let’s get the party started! We’re all excited!”
Barker began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum’s symbols as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them.
“I knew it!” someone shouted from the crowd as the happy couple embraced and kissed to cheers from the crowd.
This baby is a tiebreaker baby of sorts—Barker has three children, daughters Atiana and Alabama, and son Landon, with ex Shanna Moakler; Kardashian also has three children, sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, with ex Scott Disick. Baby No. 7—a boy—leaves the boy/girl ratio at 4:3.
After her pregnancy announcement earlier this month—where she held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” at a Blink-182 show—a source told People that Kardashian Barker “is just beyond excited.”
“She had happy tears when she told her family,” the insider said. “They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby, too.”
