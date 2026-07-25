Katie Holmes's Hamptons Style Includes a Sheer Shirt and One of 2026's Biggest Footwear Trends
Rumored boyfriend—artist Jason Bard Yarmosky—was the ultimate accessory.
Katie Holmes's style never disappoints. After being spotted with rumored new boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky in New York City, the pair headed to the Hamptons for Ferragamo's event at Topping Rose House, Bridgehampton. For the occasion, the actress and director paired a sheer shirt with a celeb-beloved footwear trend.
Holmes is a master when it comes to pairing unexpected fashion pieces together, and her Hamptons style is no exception. The Dawson's Creek icon combined a sheer black shirt with a champagne-hued fringe skirt at the stylish event.
For accessories, the actress carried a Ferragamo Mini Clutch in Flame Red, which retails for $1,650. Her footwear tapped into one of 2026's biggest trends—her high-vamp Ferragamo Itaca Patent Leather Mules gave her outfit an edge.
Holmes's new romance hit the headlines in mid-July, when the pair attended a screening of Olivia Wilde's movie The Invite at the East Hampton Regal UA on July 10.
At the time, a source told People, "He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night."
The source continued, "They sat together during the movie, she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute."
Hopefully this is the first of many joint appearances by the rumored new couple.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including