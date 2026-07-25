How Princess Kate Manages to "Avoid Any Stress" by Utilizing a "Core Rotation" of Beauty Styling Tricks, Per a Stylist

Princess Kate is one of the most popular members of the British Royal Family and her style has always made a large impact on the world. The so-called "Kate effect" continually causes clothing and accessories worn by the princess to quickly sell out. Her hair and makeup is arguably just as influential, and according to one professional, Princess Kate utilizes a "core rotation" of tricks to "avoid any stress" in her daily life.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the editorial director of Rush Hair, Tina Farey, explained, "Recently, the Princess of Wales has had four hairstyles at the core of her styling regime." The hair expert continued, "Each look has established itself as a classic which she can wear again and again depending on the occasion."

According to Farey, Princess Kate's go-to hairstyles in 2026 are the "practical ponytail," the "half-up half-down," "mermaid waves," and the "classic updo."

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

Princess Kate utilized the "practical ponytail" during a solo trip to Wimbledon in 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Farey pointed to one of Princess Kate's solo appearances at Wimbledon in 2026, during which the royal spent time with celebrated tennis player Tim Henman.

"When styling the ponytail, I'd recommend spritzing a light-hold hairspray to tame any flyaways and ensure your hair stays in place all day!" the expert noted.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate embraced a "mermaid waves" hairstyle while attending the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

Princess Kate's mermaid waves at the Royal Charity Polo Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A trip to Royal Ascot alongside Prince William necessitated a sleek classic updo.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Kate often wears her hair in a low bun, which suits her polished and pristine style, giving her light brunette locks ultimate radiance," Farey told the publication.

"Kate often wears her hair in a low bun, which suits her polished and pristine style." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another trip to Wimbledon in 2026 called for a half-up half-down hairstyle, which also employed some subtle beachy waves.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon on July 11, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Per Farey, "With an oval face shape, her sharp jawline and gorgeous high cheekbones are two of her most defining features—the combination of hairstyles she wears is timeless."

Creating a roster of go-to hairstyles is likely integral to Princess Kate's daily life, according to Farey.

"For Princess Kate, establishing a core rotation of hairstyles that she likes will avoid any stress in the preparation for the multiple public engagements she attends each week," the expert shared. Royal fans, take note.

Shop Princess Kate Essentials