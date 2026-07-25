Princess Kate and Prince William Have Employed One "Highly Successful Tactic" Lacking "Formality or Pomposity" When It Comes to Prince George

Prince George turned 13 this week and his birthday was commemorated with a new portrait and a behind-the-scenes Instagram video. Notably, the young prince was captured spending time outdoors, marking a more casual approach to presenting the Royal Family. And according to one royal expert, Princess Kate and Prince William have deliberately employed one "highly successful tactic" when it comes to George.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed the way Prince George's birthday was celebrated by his parents on social media.

"I love the fact that they refer to him—and their other children [Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis]—simply by their Christian [first] names, without the formality or pomposity of using their titles," Bond told the outlet. "It sets a new tone, a tone that William has spoken about: being royal with a small 'r.'"

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Prince George's 13th birthday portrait. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Discussing the importance of the more casual nature of Prince George's official birthday portrait and video, Bond told the publication, "For William and Catherine, it is a way of protecting their children, and it is working well. That's partly because the pictures are clearly quite relaxed and informal."

"And this year we got a bit of both: the fun video of George on holiday with his siblings, and the much smarter one in his suit (happily without his tie!)," the former BBC royal correspondent explained.

Despite the slight informality of George's birthday portrait, Bond notes that "seeing him in his suit helps mark his transition from child to teenager."

Prince George attends Wimbledon 2026 with his family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, Bond believes Kate and William have discovered a winning strategy when it comes to presenting their kids to the world.

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The expert shared, "I suspect this tradition will continue...Over the years, the photos have shown a young boy smiling and laughing, happy and confident—far better pictures than a bank of press photographers could have achieved. And so it has been a highly successful tactic."

Importantly, Prince George will soon attend Eton College, marking yet another important step in his road to kingship.