Princess Diana's split from King Charles was front page news. As a result, literally everyone knew Diana was single, which apparently led to a lot of people attempting to date the princess. Unfortunately, she wasn't interested in any of them.

In his book A Royal Duty, former Royal Family butler Paul Burrell revealed what Princess Diana experienced once her divorce from King Charles was finalized.

"The problem with being a newly divorced princess and the most beautiful woman in the world is that men across the globe are aware that you are single again," Burrell explained.

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Unsurprisingly, Princess Diana found herself with a plethora of romantic suitors.

Burrell continued, "By the end of the summer of 1996 many high-profile or wealthy men began to make their intentions known to the princess....They kept knocking on the door, undeterred by polite refusals or constant excuses."

According to the former butler, he witnessed "the flattery and thrill of the chase, knowing that she was unattainable," but ultimately knew she wasn't interested in any of them.

Princess Diana found herself with a plethora of romantic suitors after her divorce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Butler, "My duty now involved fielding calls from the smitten, the downright persistent, and the unhappily married. It was my job to know whom she wanted to speak to and whom she didn't, who had to be let down gently, who had to be told 'No!'"

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Despite not wanting to pursue anything romantic with the men propositioning her post-divorce, Diana was reportedly "flattered." Notably, according to Burrell, "she already had feelings for someone." He continued, "Not that her suitors were aware of that because her recent happiness was a secret."

"She already had feelings for someone." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her divorce, Princess Diana was allegedly the most eligible woman in the world. But according to her former butler, she simply wasn't interested in dating the majority of men who pursued her.

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