Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest child of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, has reportedly chosen the career she wishes to pursue.

Currently a student, Louise is a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps, The Sun reported. Now, Louise is apparently committed to serving in the military. If she joins the army or another organization after graduation, Louise will be the first woman in the Royal Family to serve in the military since Queen Elizabeth II.

"She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country," a source told The Sun. "She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."

"She talks about being very keen on a career in the military," a source said. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1945, when Queen Elizabeth II was 18, and still just a Princess, she decided to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the Royal Collection Trust reported. After starting out as a Subaltern, she climbed the ranks to become a Junior Commander, leaving as a fully qualified driver.

Louise's father, Prince Edward, joined the Marines after graduation. However, he quit during commando training, after just a few months, Brittanica reported. Instead, he pursued a career in theatre and television, before turning his attention to official royal duties.

"She is all about the Army Cadets." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Louise has long been hailed as the young royal to watch. Just last year, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond celebrated Louise as she turned 20. "What’s not to like about Lady Louise?" she told OK! . "She has overcome an eye problem with great dignity and now is blossoming into a beautiful 20-year-old, enjoying life at St Andrews like any other undergraduate."

Meanwhile, another source suggested that Louise tries to avoid the fame associated with being a member of the royal family. "Lady Louise likely knows she would be mercilessly analyzed under the world’s biggest microscope—her looks and relationships," PR expert Alison Lancaster told GB News . "Every candid moment is a potential PR bonfire to contain."