Lady Louise Windsor at 20: The Young Woman "Is a Credit" to Royals, Says Expert

Lady Louise Windsor turns 20 years old today, Nov. 8.

If you're getting a bit overwhelmed by that whole family tree, the young royal is the daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, the sister of James, Earl of Wessex, and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II (BTW, the resemblance between Louise and her grandmother is uncanny).

"What’s not to like about Lady Louise? She has overcome an eye problem with great dignity and now is blossoming into a beautiful 20 year old, enjoying life at St Andrews like any other undergraduate," commented royal expert Jennie Bond, speaking to OK!.

The young royal is in her second year at St. Andrews University, studying English and walking in the footsteps of Prince William and Princess Kate before her.

"She was a firm favourite of both her grandmother, the late Queen, and of Prince Philip, who took her under his wing and taught her all he knew about carriage driving," Bond added.

"She is now almost as expert as he was and has even inherited two of his ponies and his carriage."

Beyond her sporting skills and academic success, Bond also praised Louise for how down-to-earth she is.

"Louise seems to have both feet firmly planted on the ground," the expert commented.

"She decided to refuse the HRH style she could have used after her 18th birthday and last year she was seen driving a second-hand Volkswagen Polo she reportedly saved up for, and she also took a temporary job at a local garden center, earning around £7 an hour.

"She seems to have nailed the art of being royal and extremely relatable at the same time. That is a credit both to her and to her parents."

Happy birthday, Lady Louise!