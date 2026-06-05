The Royal Family Loses One of Its Longest Friends as King Charles's Goddaughter Shares Emotional Post
Lady Pamela Hicks was "truly the last of her kind."
One of Queen Elizabeth’s trusted companions has passed away at the age of 97. Lady Pamela Hicks, who was a first cousin of Prince Philip and served as a lady-in-waiting and bridesmaid to the late Queen, died on Friday, June 5.
Her daughter, India Hicks, announced the sad news in an Instagram post. “My mother died peacefully today,” she wrote. “Whilst there is no tragedy in the death of a 97-year-old who has lived a full life I know grief will be unavoidable, lurking around waiting for me, but today I am simply grateful that she was my Mother.”
Lady Pamela—otherwise known as Lady P—joined India to share memories of her fascinating life on her podcast, and was the author of Daughter of Empire: My Life as a Mountbatten. In turn, India released the book Lady Pamela: My Mother's Extraordinary Years as Daughter to the Viceroy of India, Lady-in-Waiting to the Queen, and Wife of David Hicks, in 2024.
In her post, India said her mother “made incomparable company, carrying her memories lightly, and always with humour.”
“My mother maintained right up to the end, the impeccable style, sharp mind, and effortless charm that made her not only a cherished institution, but truly the last of her kind,” she added.
In 2024, India sat down with Marie Claire to talk about her book, sharing that Lady Pamela “has had an exceptional life in the fact that she’s obviously had a front-seat to historic events.”
“No one today was with The Queen [Elizabeth] the moment she became Queen,” India said, referring to the fact that Lady Pamela was with Elizabeth in Kenya on the day she found out her father had died.
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When it comes to the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy, India said that her mother believed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate were the true heart of the family. “She thinks that it is modernizing in a way that it should, and she absolutely believes in the thinning down of the Royal Family and making it this core hardworking foursome,” she told Marie Claire.
Lady Pamela was married to David Hicks, who died in 1998, and in addition to India, is survived by her children Ashley Hicks and Edwina Brudenell.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.