The Royal Family Loses One of Its Longest Friends as King Charles's Goddaughter Shares Emotional Post

One of Queen Elizabeth’s trusted companions has passed away at the age of 97. Lady Pamela Hicks, who was a first cousin of Prince Philip and served as a lady-in-waiting and bridesmaid to the late Queen, died on Friday, June 5.

Her daughter, India Hicks, announced the sad news in an Instagram post. “My mother died peacefully today,” she wrote. “Whilst there is no tragedy in the death of a 97-year-old who has lived a full life I know grief will be unavoidable, lurking around waiting for me, but today I am simply grateful that she was my Mother.”

Lady Pamela—otherwise known as Lady P—joined India to share memories of her fascinating life on her podcast, and was the author of Daughter of Empire: My Life as a Mountbatten. In turn, India released the book Lady Pamela: My Mother's Extraordinary Years as Daughter to the Viceroy of India, Lady-in-Waiting to the Queen, and Wife of David Hicks, in 2024.

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India Hicks pushes Lady Pamela Hicks in a wheelchair at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her post, India said her mother “made incomparable company, carrying her memories lightly, and always with humour.”

“My mother maintained right up to the end, the impeccable style, sharp mind, and effortless charm that made her not only a cherished institution, but truly the last of her kind,” she added.

In 2024, India sat down with Marie Claire to talk about her book, sharing that Lady Pamela “has had an exceptional life in the fact that she’s obviously had a front-seat to historic events.”

Pamela Mountbatten married David Hicks in 1960. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“No one today was with The Queen [Elizabeth] the moment she became Queen,” India said, referring to the fact that Lady Pamela was with Elizabeth in Kenya on the day she found out her father had died.

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When it comes to the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy, India said that her mother believed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate were the true heart of the family. “She thinks that it is modernizing in a way that it should, and she absolutely believes in the thinning down of the Royal Family and making it this core hardworking foursome,” she told Marie Claire.

Lady Pamela was married to David Hicks, who died in 1998, and in addition to India, is survived by her children Ashley Hicks and Edwina Brudenell.

Daughter of Empire: My Life as a Mountbatten $9.96 at Amazon US Lady Pamela: My Mother's Extraordinary Years as Daughter to the Viceroy of India, Lady-In-Waiting to the Queen, and Wife of David Hicks $29.02 at Amazon US