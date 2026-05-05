Royal Biographer Says This Unlikely Member of the Royal Family Has Been “Reborn” in Queen Camilla
Gyles Brandreth says that he thought one royal "was irreplaceable" until he saw how Queen Camilla operated.
Queen Camilla is said to have given King Charles a new confidence as he takes on his role as monarch, and according to biographer Gyles Brandreth, their relationship brings to mind another successful royal couple. In his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the author wrote that observing Camilla has convinced him that she’ll be “the co-author” of The King’s success, just like Prince Philip was for Queen Elizabeth.
Brandreth worked alongside the late Duke of Edinburgh with the National Playing Fields Association, now known as Fields Trust, beginning in the 1970s, and wrote that he “liked his style.”
Much like Queen Camilla with her royal work, Prince Philip “wanted to make a difference where others, often, only make a noise,” Brandreth wrote. “He wasn’t one for honeyed words and empty gestures.”Article continues below
When discussing Prince Philip, Brandreth—who was writing the section of his book shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022—added, “Until this week I thought he was irreplaceable. I was wrong.”
While watching Queen Camilla interact with the public alongside King Charles in the days following the late Queen's passing, Brandreth mused that he saw his “old boss (and hero) reborn—in Camilla.”
He wrote that while Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth's “strength and stay,” Queen Camilla provides that same role for King Charles. “She is fundamental to the architecture of his life,” the biographer wrote, calling The Queen King Charles’s “good companion and best friend.”
The late duke “always knew he was the support act,” Brandreth wrote, noting that Queen Camilla takes on the same role. “Like Prince Philip, Camilla has accepted her destiny,” Brandreth continued. “She did not seek it.”
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Reflecting on The Queen's 75th birthday lunch in 2022, which Brandreth hosted alongside Dame Joanna Lumley, the author shared that Camilla made a touching reference to her late father-in-law in a speech.
“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear,” she told the guests, quoting Prince Philip by saying, “Look up and look out, say less, do more—and get on with the job.” Poignantly, she added, “And that is just what I intend to do.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.