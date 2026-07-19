Princess Kate's "Inhibitions Are Being Jettisoned" as She Enters the "Latest Chapter of Marriage" With Prince William, According to One Expert
"The desire to cherish takes over."
Princess Kate and Prince William's royal romance has gripped fans around the world since their relationship was first made public. Having tied the knot on April 29, 2011, the Prince and Princess of Wales have since welcomed three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and built a life together. And according to one expert, Kate and William are now entering the next "chapter of their marriage."
Speaking the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James said that Kate and William's recent appearances have shown "the honest intensity of their feelings for each other."
James continued, "Their rituals suggest there's been no real change in the intensity of their love for one another; what's happened is they have finally felt safe enough to trust enough (not each other but the public and the press) to show it."
James also referenced the moment Prince William hugged Princess Kate after she completed the Three Peaks Challenge for charity.
"It's a hug that suggests all inhibitions are being jettisoned as the desire to greet and cherish takes over," the expert noted.
The body language expert also dubbed the change "the latest chapter of their marriage," in which the couple will "feel free to show their levels of mutual love and adoration by more tactile behaviors in public."
According to James, William and Kate's newfound PDA is "still very much a part of their personal and generational royal brand now."
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Royal fans will, of course, be happy to witness the next phase of Kate and William's royal romance.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.