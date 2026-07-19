Princess Kate and Prince William's royal romance has gripped fans around the world since their relationship was first made public. Having tied the knot on April 29, 2011, the Prince and Princess of Wales have since welcomed three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and built a life together. And according to one expert, Kate and William are now entering the next "chapter of their marriage."

Speaking the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James said that Kate and William's recent appearances have shown "the honest intensity of their feelings for each other."

James continued, "Their rituals suggest there's been no real change in the intensity of their love for one another; what's happened is they have finally felt safe enough to trust enough (not each other but the public and the press) to show it."

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James also referenced the moment Prince William hugged Princess Kate after she completed the Three Peaks Challenge for charity.

"It's a hug that suggests all inhibitions are being jettisoned as the desire to greet and cherish takes over," the expert noted.

The body language expert also dubbed the change "the latest chapter of their marriage," in which the couple will "feel free to show their levels of mutual love and adoration by more tactile behaviors in public."

The couple will "feel free to show their levels of mutual love and adoration by more tactile behaviors in public." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to James, William and Kate's newfound PDA is "still very much a part of their personal and generational royal brand now."

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Royal fans will, of course, be happy to witness the next phase of Kate and William's royal romance.