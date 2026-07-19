As the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene is likely well-acquainted with her late mother-in-law Grace Kelly's closet. Princess Grace of Monaco died in September 1982, but she's remained a style icon more than 40 years later. It seems that Princess Charlene is also a fan of the Hollywood star's style.

On Saturday, July 18, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala. An official Instagram post shared, "A key event for solidarity in the Principality, this gala celebrates the work carried out daily by the Monaco Red Cross and pays tribute to the generosity of its donors, whose support helps the most vulnerable people in Monaco and around the world."

For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a custom gown from Elie Saab, featuring an asymmetrical halter neckline and a delicately draped bodice.

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Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attend the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

She accessorized her gown with Elie Saab's The Midnight Crystal Clutch and a pair of Ole Lynggaard earrings. This isn't the first time Charlene has worn an Elie Saab gown. Earlier this year, the princess tapped the designer for a glittering caped gown to wear at Monaco's Galaxy Rose Ball.

Princess Charlene wearing a custom Elie Saab gown. (Image credit: Valery HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Elie Saab The Midnight Crystal Clutch in Champange $1,875 at Mytheresa

Princess Charlene's golden gown is reminiscent of a striking outfit worn by Princess Grace in the 1955 Alfred Hitchock movie To Catch a Thief. Grace's gown also features layers of delicately draped material and is constructed from sumptuous metallic fabric.

Princess Grace filming 1955's To Catch a Thief. (Image credit: Mondadori via Getty Images)

Princess Grace with director Alfred Hitchcock on the set of To Catch a Thief. (Image credit: Paramount pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Without a doubt, Princess Charlene is following in her late mother-in-law's sartorial footsteps.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Princess Charlene and Princess Grace

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