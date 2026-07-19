Princess Charlene of Monaco Channels Grace Kelly in a Shimmering Gold Elie Saab Gown at Charity Gala
The royal drew inspiration from her late mother-in-law's unforgettable style.
As the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene is likely well-acquainted with her late mother-in-law Grace Kelly's closet. Princess Grace of Monaco died in September 1982, but she's remained a style icon more than 40 years later. It seems that Princess Charlene is also a fan of the Hollywood star's style.
On Saturday, July 18, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala. An official Instagram post shared, "A key event for solidarity in the Principality, this gala celebrates the work carried out daily by the Monaco Red Cross and pays tribute to the generosity of its donors, whose support helps the most vulnerable people in Monaco and around the world."
For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a custom gown from Elie Saab, featuring an asymmetrical halter neckline and a delicately draped bodice.
She accessorized her gown with Elie Saab's The Midnight Crystal Clutch and a pair of Ole Lynggaard earrings. This isn't the first time Charlene has worn an Elie Saab gown. Earlier this year, the princess tapped the designer for a glittering caped gown to wear at Monaco's Galaxy Rose Ball.
Princess Charlene's golden gown is reminiscent of a striking outfit worn by Princess Grace in the 1955 Alfred Hitchock movie To Catch a Thief. Grace's gown also features layers of delicately draped material and is constructed from sumptuous metallic fabric.
Without a doubt, Princess Charlene is following in her late mother-in-law's sartorial footsteps.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.