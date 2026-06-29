Prince William Shares Insights Into What Made His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth "Relaxed and Utterly at Home"

People around the world have been invited to share their memories of Queen Elizabeth in a digital memorial, and now Prince William has added his own personal memories to the website. The Prince of Wales posted a video filmed at Windsor Castle to QueenElizabeth.com , sharing that his grandmother was “completely at ease” when she was staying in Windsor.

“Whilst I had the privilege to know the late Queen better than most, some of my fondest memories of my grandmother are from here in Windsor,” Prince William shared.

The Prince of Wales’s eldest son, Prince George, will be heading to Eton College in September, and when William attended the boarding school, he often visited his grandparents at nearby Windsor Castle. He said that those “quiet” moments together stood out to him when thinking about the late Queen.

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The Prince of Wales recorded a video tribute to his grandmother at Windsor Castle. (Image credit: The Queen Elizabeth Memorial)

Queen Elizabeth is pictured with Prince William in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I remember many a quiet afternoon, having tea with her and my grandfather at the castle, chatting, sharing stories, and seeing how completely at ease she was here, surrounded by family and her much-loved dogs and horses,” Prince William said in the video.

The future King said he was so influenced by those one-on-one moments that they sparked an appreciation for one British tradition. “To this day, she's given me a love of teatime that I never knew I needed,” he said.

The Prince of Wales also reflected on how the late Queen was able to truly be herself in Windsor as opposed to Buckingham Palace. “Watching her ride her horses in the Great Park, even well into her later years, showed a side of Granny the world didn't often see—off-duty, relaxed and utterly at home.”

He added, “These moments with my grandmother are ones I'll always hold dear."