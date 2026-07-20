I'm a Royal Editor—These Are the Best Kate, Diana and Meghan-Approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks

As a royal news editor and style expert, I’m always keeping an eye on the brands that Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and Princess Charlotte are wearing. And while I own my fair share of royally-approved coats, shoes, earrings and handbags, many of the monarchy’s favorite styles are somewhat out of reach.

That’s where the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes in. Running from now until August 9, the sale is one of my favorite times of the year to shop royal brands for less. You’ll find everything from Kate and Meghan’s favorite jeans to perfume, jewelry and shoes beloved by the likes of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

Below, find 12 of my personal picks from this year's Anniversary Sale—while the deals last.

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The Princess of Wales wears Monica Vinader's Nura Baroque Pearl Necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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