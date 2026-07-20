I'm a Royal Editor—These Are the Best Kate, Diana and Meghan-Approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks

These royally good deals are selling out fast.

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A three split image of Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Princess Diana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a royal news editor and style expert, I’m always keeping an eye on the brands that Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and Princess Charlotte are wearing. And while I own my fair share of royally-approved coats, shoes, earrings and handbags, many of the monarchy’s favorite styles are somewhat out of reach.

That’s where the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes in. Running from now until August 9, the sale is one of my favorite times of the year to shop royal brands for less. You’ll find everything from Kate and Meghan’s favorite jeans to perfume, jewelry and shoes beloved by the likes of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

Below, find 12 of my personal picks from this year's Anniversary Sale—while the deals last.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.