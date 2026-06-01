One Royal Is Sure to Be "Absolutely Fine" With the Idea of a Slimmed-Down Monarchy, Says Former Royal Butler
Grant Harrold says "The King has a lot of time and love" for this family member.
In Queen Elizabeth’s day, the Buckingham Palace balcony was filled with extended members of the Royal Family. But King Charles and Prince William have both made a point to focus on the small group of senior working royals at public events—an inner circle that is quickly aging. As the Royal Family prepares to gather for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding on June 6, former royal butler Grant Harrold is opening up about one member of the family who won’t be taking on full-time duties anytime soon.
Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Harrold, who worked for The King between 2004 and 2011, says that fans might not realize how involved Phillips is behind the scenes. “He’s had quite an active role in royal events over the years,” he shares, explaining that among other activities, Peter “was on the committee for the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.”
Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, has supported their cousin Prince William and their uncle The King at events like royal garden parties, but Harrold notes that their branch of the family is unlikely to ever take on bigger roles in the family, especially when Prince William “talks about a slimmed-down monarchy.”
Speaking of Phillips, Harrold says that the groom-to-be “will be absolutely fine” with keeping his low-key profile. “He’s a businessman, he does his own thing and enjoys his own life away from the spotlight,” the former butler adds.
Princess Anne purposely didn't give either of her children royal titles in order to give them more freedom and career opportunities. Harrold says that although Peter doesn't have a title or an official role, “he’s still a close family member and a key part of the more private side of the family’s life.”
“He’s very close to his uncle, the King,” Harrold adds. “The King enjoys spending time with Peter and his sister Zara, which we see whenever they attend public events together. The King has a lot of time and love for him.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.