One Royal Is Sure to Be "Absolutely Fine" With the Idea of a Slimmed-Down Monarchy, Says Former Royal Butler

In Queen Elizabeth’s day, the Buckingham Palace balcony was filled with extended members of the Royal Family. But King Charles and Prince William have both made a point to focus on the small group of senior working royals at public events—an inner circle that is quickly aging. As the Royal Family prepares to gather for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding on June 6, former royal butler Grant Harrold is opening up about one member of the family who won’t be taking on full-time duties anytime soon.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG , Harrold, who worked for The King between 2004 and 2011, says that fans might not realize how involved Phillips is behind the scenes. “He’s had quite an active role in royal events over the years,” he shares, explaining that among other activities, Peter “was on the committee for the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.”

Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, has supported their cousin Prince William and their uncle The King at events like royal garden parties, but Harrold notes that their branch of the family is unlikely to ever take on bigger roles in the family, especially when Prince William “talks about a slimmed-down monarchy.”

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The King and Queen share a warm interaction with Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, at Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King is pictured with Phillips in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Phillips, Harrold says that the groom-to-be “will be absolutely fine” with keeping his low-key profile. “He’s a businessman, he does his own thing and enjoys his own life away from the spotlight,” the former butler adds.

Princess Anne purposely didn't give either of her children royal titles in order to give them more freedom and career opportunities. Harrold says that although Peter doesn't have a title or an official role, “he’s still a close family member and a key part of the more private side of the family’s life.”

“He’s very close to his uncle, the King,” Harrold adds. “The King enjoys spending time with Peter and his sister Zara, which we see whenever they attend public events together. The King has a lot of time and love for him.”