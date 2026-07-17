Queen Camilla’s “Deliberately Cautious Approach” Helped Win Over the Public and Had a “Powerful Effect” on King Charles, Says Royal Expert

Queen Camilla is celebrating her 79th birthday on Friday, July 17, marking the day with a new portrait and a special gift to the children of the United Kingdom. The Queen, who has long been a champion of literacy charities, will be giving books to every sixth year student this Christmas, and along with her impact on reading, she’s been a quiet, grounding support for King Charles throughout their marriage.

Since marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla has been a source of steady reassurance for The King, and as she turns 79, body language expert Darren Stanton is sharing how their partnership has only strengthened over the past two decades.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton says that Camilla’s strategy during the couple’s first royal tour to the United States in 2005 helped build the public’s confidence in her—as well as boosting The King.

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The King and Queen visit Blandford Forum, England on July 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla coordinate at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Camilla’s deliberately cautious approach played a key role in supporting Charles during their earliest joint engagements,” he shares. “By stepping back and allowing him to take the lead, she helped reinforce his position while easing the public into their new dynamic.”

The behavioral analyst adds that Queen Camilla’s “willingness to follow his pace rather than dominate the spotlight gave Charles the space to settle into their partnership publicly” in the early days of their relationship.

As the now-Queen slowly started to take on more charity work and increase her public presence, Stanton says that her “gradual, measured introduction into royal duties” made all the difference.

“As she slowly opened up to the nation, it allowed Charles to appear more relaxed and assured beside her, strengthening his image as a future monarch supported by a dependable partner,” he shares, adding this has had a “powerful effect” on The King.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla showed off their lighthearted side at the London Zoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla poses for a 79th birthday portrait. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Widely regarded as a favorite amongst royal journalists and photographers, The Queen’s warm personality and cheeky sense of humor has also helped the public see King Charles in a different way.

“Her willingness to laugh at herself—and the genuine laughter she often triggers from Charles—has given the public rare glimpses of his lighter, more human side,” Stanton says.

Whether it's pulling pints at a bar or interacting with penguins at the London Zoo, The Queen never fails to keep her husband laughing. “Those candid moments, sparked by Camilla’s natural warmth and authenticity, have helped soften Charles’ public persona and allowed people to connect with him on a much more emotional level,” Stanton shares.