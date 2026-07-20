The biggest surprise at the 2026 World Cup Final was the shortage of soccer jerseys in VIP suites. Everyone from Beyoncé to Kylie Jenner traded Team Spain or Team Argentina shirting for summer's biggest essentials: capri pants, Bermuda shorts, etc. Once Spain won, Kaia Gerber's '90s-inspired little black dress continued the tournament's no-jersey trend at Hailey and Justin Bieber's after-party.

Gerber arrived at New York City's The Corner Store looking like a '90s supermodel. Her spaghetti-strap slip dress, leather shoulder bag, and black ballet flats doubled as style portals to an era known for its fashion-forward restraint. On paper, Gerber's LBD wasn't all that different from Bieber's vintage Dior design. Both micro-minis featured delicately slim straps and thigh-sweeping hemlines. However, while Bieber's featured a lingerie-inspired lace trim, Gerber's dress boasted a minimalist rectangular sheer strip along the square neckline.

To finish her post-World Cup outfit, Gerber accessorized with Gucci's best-selling Jackie 1961 Bag and the ballet flats she designed with Parisian footwear label Repetto. Recognize the suede block-heel styles? This year, Gerber hasn't stopped styling them—with jeans outfits, timeless trench coats, and Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag. This latest look further proves that they truly work with everything in the L.A. model's closet.

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Kaia Gerber arrived at the 2026 World Cup party in a '90s-inspired little black dress and ballet flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the '90s, LBDs with the same blend of elegance and ease were a Cindy Crawford Classic; at the time, the supermodel had an affinity for flirty hemlines and risqué straps. Crawford even walked a few runways while wearing LBDs. (See the semi-sheer slip she modeled during a Todd Oldham fashion show in 1997 that's not a far cry from Gerber's look.)

Back in the '90s, Cindy Crawford was known for wearing similar LBDs with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled a similar semi-sheer LBD during a 1997 fashion show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber has often drawn style inspiration from her supermodel mother, and Crawford is no stranger to loaning her 24-year-old daughter a look from her archives, either. For the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Gerber wore Crawford's Hervé Léger bandage dress from the 1993 Oscars.

Props to Gerber for finding an after-party pick that's cut from the same minimalist cloth as her mother's best '90s dresses. For more LBDs and ballet flats in the same effortlessly chic vein, shop the edit below.

Shop LBDs and Ballet Flats Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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