For fashion girls like Dakota Johnson, white tank tops are as foundational to a summer look as sunscreen. Camis are relatively wallet-friendly, lightweight during heatwaves, and beyond easy to wear in a minimalist, fresh-from-the-'90s way. On July 18, Johnson demonstrated as much in an under-$100 tank and her favorite 2026 flats trend.

Apart from Taylor Swift's wedding earlier this month, Johnson has been relatively absent from the season's style circuit. (The paparazzi hasn't spotted her in an off-duty outfit this casual since she tested the barn jacket trend in late April.) This weekend, the always-fashionable actor made up for lost time in a square-neck tank top, paired with straight-leg jeans and the high-vamp ballet flats trend.

Dakota Johnson elevated her tank top and jeans outfit with trendy high-vamp ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Johnson sourced the white top from Leset, the L.A.-based brand beloved by Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, Lily Collins, and more. Johnson previously styled tank tops from the elevated-basics labels while filming Materialists, the Celine Song-directed film in which she played a New York matchmaker.

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The high-rise jeans were vintage Levi's, though in a brighter wash than we've come to expect from the dark denim advocate.

While Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber prefer the straight-leg trend, too, if photographers captured either of the It girls in the denim silhouette, they would have likely paired them with the flip-flops trend. Because it's Johnson, though, high-vamp flats elevated her errands outfit instead. Known for its elongated, loafer-length uppers, the style has become one of summer's biggest footwear trends (and a celebrity favorite).

Johnson chose Phoebe Philo's Gathered Flats, which feature perfectly rounded toes and a glossy leather garnish that has additionally won over Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bieber, and Jennie Kim earlier this year. Johnson's look was completed with a vintage Celine bowling bag, cat-eye Krewe sunglasses, and Toteme's take on the pendant necklace trend.

This season, Johnson is one of many VIPs to pair classic tank tops with shoe trends to covet. Dua Lipa's peep-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin spiced up her all-white jeans outfit; Gigi Hadid's slouchy tank from Prada looked as effortless as her Mary Janes; and Katie Holmes dressed up her slightly sheer top with Chanel cap-toe slingback heels.

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Before placing your bets on which popular footwear style will get the tank treatment next, shop the Johnson-inspired tops, jeans, and flats below.

Shop Jeans Outfits and High-Vamp Flats Inspired by Dakota Johnson

TOPICS Dakota Johnson