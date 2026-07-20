I'm Building a Princess Kate-Inspired Fall Wardrobe With These Barbour Picks From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nothing says fall like a Barbour jacket, especially for the Royal Family. Everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Meghan Markle has stepped out in the British heritage brand’s trusty outerwear over the years, but Princess Kate might be one of Barbour's most dedicated royal fans.

Catch the Princess of Wales at a casual outdoor event and you’ll likely find her bundled up in her go-to waxed jacket, a style she’s worn on repeat since 2012. But Kate also owns three other Barbour coats ranging from a trendy twist on a trench from the Barbour x Alexa Chung collection to a navy quilted puffer jacket.

Although the temperatures are still firmly reading summer on the East Coast, there’s no better time to plan ahead than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. I might already have four Barbour jackets in my closet, but there's always room for more when the deals are this good (says everyone except my husband).

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

In addition to some Kate-approved coats, you’ll find huge savings on the royal warrant holder’s sweaters, tees, vests and button-up shirts—but the deals won’t last for long. Shop the Anniversary Sale now through August 9 to save big on these royally-inspired finds, below.

Princess Kate wears a Barbour Defence Jacket on a 2021 visit to Darlington, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)