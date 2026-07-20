I'm Building a Princess Kate-Inspired Fall Wardrobe With These Barbour Picks From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
From waxed jackets to novelty knits, these deals won't last beyond the Balmoral break.
Nothing says fall like a Barbour jacket, especially for the Royal Family. Everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Meghan Markle has stepped out in the British heritage brand’s trusty outerwear over the years, but Princess Kate might be one of Barbour's most dedicated royal fans.
Catch the Princess of Wales at a casual outdoor event and you’ll likely find her bundled up in her go-to waxed jacket, a style she’s worn on repeat since 2012. But Kate also owns three other Barbour coats ranging from a trendy twist on a trench from the Barbour x Alexa Chung collection to a navy quilted puffer jacket.
Although the temperatures are still firmly reading summer on the East Coast, there’s no better time to plan ahead than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. I might already have four Barbour jackets in my closet, but there's always room for more when the deals are this good (says everyone except my husband).
In addition to some Kate-approved coats, you’ll find huge savings on the royal warrant holder’s sweaters, tees, vests and button-up shirts—but the deals won’t last for long. Shop the Anniversary Sale now through August 9 to save big on these royally-inspired finds, below.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.