Marius Borg Høiby Leaves House Arrest for King Harald's Funeral Amid Mom Queen Mette Marit's Health Struggles

Queen Mette Marit's controversial eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, might not be a member of the Norwegian royal family, but he was granted permission to attend the funeral of his step-grandfather King Harald V on September 9. Høiby, 29, was convicted of 34 charges—ranging from two counts of rape to drug crimes and restraining order violations—in June and is awaiting an appeal trial, but was allowed to leave house arrest for Wednesday's services at Oslo Cathedral.
Høiby was born to Queen Mette-Marit and her former partner before she met King Haakon and does not hold a royal title or any official role in the monarchy. While he didn't walk in the funeral procession, he arrived with his step-cousins Maud Angelica Behn and Leah Isadora Behn, the daughters of Princess Märtha Louise.
Queen Mette-Marit's son has been serving his house arrest at the Norwegian king and queen's official residence, Skaugum, and Høiby's detention has been extended from September 7 to October 7 as he awaits his appeal.
Høiby was just four years old when his mother married the future King Haakon in 2001, and grew up as another grandchild of King Harald and Queen Sonja. His stepsister, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, will become the future queen of Norway one day, and Marius also has a stepbrother, Prince Sverre Magnus.
The queen's son also left house arrest to visit King Harald in the hospital a day before he died and served as a pallbearer when the king's coffin was carried through the Royal Palace in Oslo on August 31.
Along with Marius's legal troubles, Queen Mette-Marit has also been suffering from complications due to her recent lung transplant. She was forced to miss King Haakon's swearing-in ceremony in front of Norway's parliament on September 1 and was briefly hospitalized later that evening for observation. T
he new Norwegian queen, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, received a lung transplant in June and was discharged from the hospital in July. Although it was unclear if she'd be well enough to attend Wednesday's funeral, she traveled with mother-in-law Queen Sonja by car rather than walk in the procession.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.