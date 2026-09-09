Prince William Pivots From Eton Dropoff to King Harald's Funeral As He Steps in for King Charles

The Prince of Wales represented his father in Norway alongside royals from around the world.

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A split of Prince William at King Harald&#039;s funeral and Prince William walking next to Prince George at Eton College
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It's been a week of milestones for Prince William, who dropped Prince George off at Eton College for his first day of boarding school on September 8 before stepping into a more somber role. The Prince of Wales represented his father at another royal's funeral for the first time on September 9, flying to Norway to attend the services for King Harald V.

Fresh off saying goodbye to his eldest child at Eton, William stepped in for The King—who traditionally does not attend funerals of other royals or world leaders—alongside numerous royal families from around the world. He was joined by Princess Anne, who attended in a personal capacity as godmother of Norway's new monarch, King Haakon.

In 2025, the Prince of Wales attended Pope Francis's funeral on behalf of King Charles, and although he filled in for Queen Elizabeth by flying to the United Arab Emirates in 2022 to pay his respects after the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this is the first time Prince William has attended a royal funeral as a representative of The King.

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Prince William and Princess Anne walking at King Harald&#039;s funeral

Prince William and Princess Anne join the procession at King Harald's funeral on September 9.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Harald&#039;s coffin being driven to Akershus Fortress at his funeral

King Harald's coffin was driven to Akershus Fortress, where he was laid to rest.

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Prince William, Princess Anne, Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko at King Harald&#039;s funeral

The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal walk behind Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko at the funeral.

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Princess Kate carrying an umbrella walking next to Prince George and Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought Prince George to his first day at Eton College on September 8.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Harald died at the age of 89 on August 28, leaving his son Haakon to take the throne alongside his ailing wife, Queen Mette-Marit.

The Norwegian queen, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and recently went through a lung transplant, recently missed her husband's swearing-in ceremony before parliament, but was able to attend Wednesday's funeral.

Along with Prince William and Princess Anne, other royal representatives at the funeral included everyone from Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and King Frederik of Denmark took a prominent role in the ceremony, saluting King Harald's coffin from behind King Haakon during the funeral.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.