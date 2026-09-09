Prince William Pivots From Eton Dropoff to King Harald's Funeral As He Steps in for King Charles

In 2025, the Prince of Wales attended Pope Francis's funeral on behalf of King Charles, and although he filled in for Queen Elizabeth by flying to the United Arab Emirates in 2022 to pay his respects after the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this is the first time Prince William has attended a royal funeral as a representative of The King.
King Harald died at the age of 89 on August 28, leaving his son Haakon to take the throne alongside his ailing wife, Queen Mette-Marit.
The Norwegian queen, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and recently went through a lung transplant, recently missed her husband's swearing-in ceremony before parliament, but was able to attend Wednesday's funeral.
Along with Prince William and Princess Anne, other royal representatives at the funeral included everyone from Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and King Frederik of Denmark took a prominent role in the ceremony, saluting King Harald's coffin from behind King Haakon during the funeral.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.