Europe's Gen Z Princesses Are Bucking Tradition and Embracing a Look That "Doesn't Feel Particularly Royal," Says Beauty Pro

The future is female when it comes to the monarchies of Norway, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, with all four countries set to welcome reigning queens one day.
Unlike generations before them, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Princess Leonor, Princess Elisabeth and Princess Catharina-Amalia are steering clear of the heavy makeup and highly-polished curls of the past—and Los Angeles hair stylist Danielle Louise of Fresha says Gen Z is going with a softer beauty identity.
“What’s interesting about this new generation of royals is that their beauty doesn’t feel particularly ‘royal’ in the traditional sense," Louise says. "The younger generation still looks polished, but it doesn’t necessarily look overly styled."
Louise adds that instead of caking on foundation or heavy eyeliner, the future queens' "makeup tends to enhance their features rather than dominate them."
"Ingrid Alexandra, Leonor, Elisabeth and Catharina-Amalia each have their own style, but collectively there’s already a softer, younger approach emerging," the beauty pro continues, pointing to a more "relatable" era of royal beauty coming.
"The ‘future queen effect’ may ultimately be less about everyone copying one haircut or lipstick and more about making polished beauty feel achievable again," she notes.
Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway
Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, is the newest Gen Z princess to become first in line to the throne after her grandfather, King Harald V, died on August 28, making her father the new King Haakon.
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Louise says that Ingrid Alexandra's Scandi style "is a really good example of beauty that looks considered without looking overworked." The crown princess favors light makeup and soft, bouncy waves, and the stylist notes that "healthy hair is doing much of the heavy lifting," for the princess.
"When hair has shine, movement and well-maintained ends, you don’t necessarily need complicated styling for it to look expensive," she adds.
Princess Leonor of Spain
Princess Leonor, 20, is the eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and will become queen after father's reign. She switches up her hairstyle more often, whether it's a tight ponytail, soft curls or beachy waves like she wore this summer.
“Leonor manages to look incredibly polished without the beauty becoming the main event,” Louise says.
"Her softer waves are especially interesting because they’re much less rigid than the traditional royal blow-dry. There’s movement and texture rather than every section of hair being perfectly positioned," the hair expert continues, adding, "It’s the type of hairstyle people can actually take to their hairdresser as inspiration.”
Louise notes that Elisabeth's glossy hair and polished makeup is closer to traditional royal beauty, but in a slightly more understated way. “Not every Gen Z beauty trend has to be experimental," the beauty expert says. "There’s also been a renewed appreciation for beautifully maintained, classic hair."
She adds, "Elisabeth is probably the best example of how the traditional royal aesthetic is being updated rather than completely abandoned. A really good blow-dry, healthy shine and a simple shape can look incredibly modern when the finish isn’t too stiff."
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands
Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22—who more often goes by Amalia—is titled the Princess of Orange as the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
Louise notes that while the Dutch princess often goes for minimal makeup and casual styles, she leans into high glamour at formal events.
“The interesting thing about this generation is that they don’t have to maintain one beauty identity all the time," she says. "Beauty now is much less about having one signature look and more about knowing when to dial things up or down.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.