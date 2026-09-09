Christmas came early for celebrity New Yorkers like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone: On September 9, La Ligne, their favorite NYC-based brand for everyday basics, and Banana Republic launched a cool-girl collaboration just in time for fall. Featuring "pieces that move with you through a five-things-before-lunch kind of day," La Ligne CEO Molly Howard tells Marie Claire, it also comes with a campaign starring Zoey Deutch.
Instead of celebrating the New York-based brand's tenth anniversary with balloons and a sheet cake, La Ligne blessed fans of its "distinct New York sense of ease" with the gift of a partnership with the go-to destination for wardrobe essentials. According to Meredith Melling, La Ligne co-founder, the two have a lot "in common... [including] a shared belief in quality basics that are classic without being boring."
With this in mind, the collection includes 36 pieces, ranging from outerwear and tailoring to sweaters and skirts, designed to showcase the label's "joyful approach to stripes, shirting, and modern wardrobe staples," per the press release.
"It was important that [the collaboration] read as a real conversation between two design languages, not us layering our aesthetic on top of theirs," La Ligne co-founder Meredith Melling says. "We also wanted our tailoring instincts to come through clearly [in] the nipped waist, the considered belt and buckle details—set against Banana Republic's strength in quality basics and archive-grade outerwear."
In true La Ligne style, stripes were the star of the show, moving from button-downs and T-shirts to sweaters, headscarves, and even scrunchies. In addition to a neutral-forward palette of browns and beige, the line also includes splashes of cobalt blue.
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Boxy Cotton T-Shirt
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Suede Wrap Midi Skirt
Surprisingly, no mood board was necessary for this fashion collaboration: Instead, a "genuine deep dive" through the beloved mall brand's past designs became the blueprint for La Ligne. "We spent time in Banana Republic's archives together, looking at the small stuff—an asymmetrical button on a shirt dress, the shape of a T-shirt collar—the kind of details that tell you what a brand believes in," Melling says.
From there, the labels "refined silhouettes" like crewneck cardigans, cotton poplin skirts, barn jackets, and trench coats, "until every piece felt like it could've come from either closet."
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Much like the brand's signature (and Lawrence-approved) Colby pants or Ben Sweater, "nothing in this collection asks a woman to perform or become someone else to wear it—they fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe," Melling says.
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Cape Trench Coat
For co-founder Valerie Macaulay, the belted wrap coat is one of the collection's standout styles. "Outerwear is where Banana Republic's archive really shines—investment pieces built to last for years, not seasons—and the wrap silhouette and belt are pure La Ligne; that instinct to nip in a waist and make something feel considered," she says.
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Suede Wrap Coat
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Cotton Crew-Neck Sweater
If Howard had to pick a few pieces to invest in, the same calf-length coat would be at the top of her list, too: "It does the work of a dozen other pieces and only gets better with age," she adds. Then, she'd prioritize the wool suit for "the days that move from a meeting to dinner without a pit stop home."
And because no La Ligne collection is complete without cashmere, Howard suggests shoppers treat themselves to a classic crewneck, "because New York asks you to layer constantly, and it needs to be something soft enough to live against your skin all day."
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Boxy Cotton T-Shirt
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Wide-Leg Cotton Corduroy Pant
While the Banana Republic x La Ligne collaboration brings out the best of both brands, it also introduces new, soon-to-be heirlooms. "Keep an eye out, too, for where the 'number three' shows up throughout the collection: three-button cuffs, stripes, the buckle adjustment on that coat, a little wink to the three of us as founders," Macaulay says.
Retailing from $20 to $1,500, the Banana Republic x La Ligne collection will be available online and in select Banana Republic stores starting Sept. 9. Don't wait to shop the line—it's only a matter of time before Lawrence recreates one of the looks.
Shop the Rest of the Banana Republic x La Ligne Collaboration
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.