What Canadian Tuxedo? Selena Gomez Is All About Khaite's Double-Leather Look for Fall

After an extensive summer of filming Only Murders in the Building in London, sunbathing on Italian yachts with her husband, and a train ride on the Orient Express, Selena Gomez finally returned to L.A. Following her Euro summer styling, Gomez reunited with not one, but two of her go-tos: double-leather looks and the private club San Vicente Bungalows.
Looking every bit an L.A. local again, Gomez and her stylist, Erin Walsh, sourced the cool-girl-beloved brand Khaite for an edgy homecoming ensemble. The Rare Beauty founder layered the Roto Jacket over the Loxley Skirt, both in black leather.
The $5,900 outerwear design—with its collarless neckline and cropped hemline—signaled a more structured shift from Gomez's easy-breezy attire while abroad. Her high-rise maxi skirt was tailored, too, hugging her figure from the "corset-like" waistband to the slitted back.
To accessorize her "I'm back in L.A." announcement outfit, Gomez styled rose-tinted sunglasses with gold hoop earrings and pointy black pumps from Aquazzura. The Italian footwear label has previously found fans in Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, and Gomez's longtime friend, Taylor Swift. In fact, Swift styled metallic rose gold sandals from Aquazzura the night prior in New York City.
Khaite
Roto Jacket in Black Leather
Khaite
Loxley Skirt in Black Leather
Double-leather looks have been in Gomez's regular rotation since the mid-2010s, evolving from leather leggings and cut-out trousers to sleek matching sets and glossy Prada purses. As recently as 2025, she wore a gold-trimmed jacket and mini skirt by Balmain and calfskin leather Christian Louboutin stilettos in New York City.
While filming Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, paparazzi spotted Gomez in costume, but—between her wrap-style dress, turquoise trench coat, and buckled boots—the entire leather look looked loaned from the actor's leather style archives.
Not only does Gomez prefer loads of leather in her cold-weather wardrobe, but she also often sources some of her coolest calfskin styles from Khaite. Early in the year, she sported the brand's Belted Leather Edith Jacket while grabbing dinner in West Hollywood.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.