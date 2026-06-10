Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Son Says He Fears It Could Be the "Last Time" He Sees His Ailing Mother if He's Not Released From Prison
Marius Borg Høiby is currently awaiting the verdict of his rape trial as well as his mother's lung transplant.
The future queen of Norway’s health has become progressively worse in recent months, and on Friday, June 5, the Royal House of Norway announced Crown Princess Mette-Marit has officially been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. Her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, will be leaving the University of Sydney and studying closer to home as her mother fights pulmonary fibrosis, but Mette-Marit’s oldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is currently in prison as he awaits the verdict of his high-profile rape case.
Høiby, 29, was born to Crown Princess Mette-Marit before she met her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, and he does not hold a royal title or carry out any official duties. When speaking to a judge about his mother on June 8, he stated, “Every Sunday when we meet in prison, I know that it could be the last time I see her,” per Nine.com.
Although Høiby was granted compassionate leave given the circumstances by the Oslo District Court, prosecutors appealed the decision. On Wednesday, it was concluded that Høiby must remain in prison due to his risk of reoffending, citing “a question of ability, life patterns and risk factors.”
“We are very, very disappointed and find the decision almost incomprehensible,” defense attorney Ellen Holager Andenæs told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
In 2024, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son was arrested three times in the course of a few months, and he is now facing 40 charges, including sexual assault, criminal damage, bodily harm, drug trafficking and violating a restraining order.
According to NRK, it’s unknown when a lung that’s a match for the crown princess will be available. In a press conference, Are Holm, senior consultant in the pulmonary department at Rikshospitalet, said Mette-Marit’s lung function tests have “dropped significantly in just the last three months,” calling the situation “dangerous.”
On May 26, Crown Prince Haakon told the press that his wife's condition was declining. “The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and I think she has gotten a bit worse lately,” he shared, adding, “So I am worried about her health.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.