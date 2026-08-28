Take a Bow, Ballet Flats—Kendall Jenner Is Committed to Having a Flip-Flops Fall

After a week in London with Jacob Elordi, where wedges or pointy pumps third-wheeled their every outing, Jenner couldn't wait to start her Flip-Flops Fall. She met friends for dinner in the dark denim trend, a long-sleeve black shirt, and matching leather thong sandals.
It appears Jenner brought The Row's City Flip-Flops out of retirement—almost a year after she last styled them publicly. (In contrast, Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zoë Kravitz wear the $890 slides, released by creative directors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2023, all the time.) Instead, this year, the model has been hooked on The Row's sold-out Sacha Sandals, a three-inch-tall take on the heeled flip-flops trend.
Despite its at-first-glance simplicity, pairing jeans with a plain shirt and flip-flops is a foolproof combo. No matter how many times Jenner recycles the minimalist combination, it never fails her. She has worn indigo-dyed jeans with thong sandals for years, swapping black shirts for colorful baby tees, white crop tops, and oversized button-downs. The "opposites attract" two-piece doesn't disappear from her regular rotation once cold weather rolls around, either. (It helps when you live in L.A.)
Best friends who break seasonal shoe rules together, stay together. All that to say? Not only are my flip-flops back in business (at least until 40-degree days are the norm), I influenced my bestie to wear hers through fall, too. Treat yourself and a fellow fashion girl to the Jenner-coded, jeans-and-flip-flops outfits below.
Shop Flip-Flop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Vuori
Long Sleeve Halo Essential Crew Tee
Levi's
Julie Slub Long-Sleeve Tee
Jenni Kayne
Long-Sleeve Slim Tee
Éterne
Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans
Levi's
501® Original Fit Jeans
Quince
Bella Stretch Straight Jeans in Deep Rinse
Banana Republic
High-Rise 90s Straight Jean
Reformation
Jessie Sandals
TKEES
Liners Flip Flops
Mango
Wave Round Toe Thong Sandal
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.