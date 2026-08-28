Take a Bow, Ballet Flats—Kendall Jenner Is Committed to Having a Flip-Flops Fall

She wore them with a Hailey Bieber-beloved denim trend.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Kendall Jenner went out with friends in a black long-sleeve shirt, dark-wash jeans, and flip-flops for fall.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, when Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz endorsed the mules trend, I hibernated my flip-flops for fall. I should have waited: Less than 72 hours later, Kendall Jenner contradicted Bieber's invitation to kick off closed-toe season by recreating her friend's favorite jeans uniform—down to the sandals.

After a week in London with Jacob Elordi, where wedges or pointy pumps third-wheeled their every outing, Jenner couldn't wait to start her Flip-Flops Fall. She met friends for dinner in the dark denim trend, a long-sleeve black shirt, and matching leather thong sandals.

Kendall Jenner went out with friends in a black long-sleeve shirt, dark-wash jeans, and flip-flops for fall.

Kendall Jenner was spotted in L.A., styling dark-wash denim with flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It appears Jenner brought The Row's City Flip-Flops out of retirement—almost a year after she last styled them publicly. (In contrast, Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zoë Kravitz wear the $890 slides, released by creative directors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2023, all the time.) Instead, this year, the model has been hooked on The Row's sold-out Sacha Sandals, a three-inch-tall take on the heeled flip-flops trend.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Despite its at-first-glance simplicity, pairing jeans with a plain shirt and flip-flops is a foolproof combo. No matter how many times Jenner recycles the minimalist combination, it never fails her. She has worn indigo-dyed jeans with thong sandals for years, swapping black shirts for colorful baby tees, white crop tops, and oversized button-downs. The "opposites attract" two-piece doesn't disappear from her regular rotation once cold weather rolls around, either. (It helps when you live in L.A.)

Kendall Jenner wore a tomato red t-shirt with dark-wash jeans and black leather flip-flops in August 2025

Last August, Jenner wore similar jeans and flip-flops, except with a more striking T-shirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber shares the same affinity for jeans-and-flip-flops outfits. The Rhode founder regularly pairs her favorite straight-leg jeans, including ones from her collaboration with Gap, with everyday basics: black tank tops, white crop tops, and The Row's City Flip-Flops, of course.

Hailey Bieber wore a black tank top with dark-wash jeans and leather flip-flops in 2025

Hailey Bieber can't stop styling the same trio: dark jeans, a black shirt, and leather flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Best friends who break seasonal shoe rules together, stay together. All that to say? Not only are my flip-flops back in business (at least until 40-degree days are the norm), I influenced my bestie to wear hers through fall, too. Treat yourself and a fellow fashion girl to the Jenner-coded, jeans-and-flip-flops outfits below.

Shop Flip-Flop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.