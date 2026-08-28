Serena Williams Serves a Style Grand Slam in Statement Nike Sneakers and 2026's Biggest Color Trend

From a fashion-insider POV, Fall 2026 runway shows inspired Serena Williams to sample the cobalt blue color trend on August 27. But bear in mind that the tennis legend has been practicing for the 2026 US Open all week—on cobalt-colored courts. Perhaps the electric shade was Williams's way of representing tennis-core at a pre-US Open pickleball tournament.
One week before her first doubles match with her sister, Venus Williams, Serena traded her racquet for a paddle at New York City's ninth annual Palace Invitational. The athlete—with six US Open trophies to her name—didn't just win the tournament: Her look was the clear champion, too.
Sourcing her entire outfit from Nike, the global brand ambassador wore a butter-yellow mini skirt, a blue track jacket over a peekaboo bra, and matching "Book 2 'JB'" sneakers. While the Loose Coaches Jacket is still available for $90, her quilted high-top basketball trainers launched less than a month ago, making them a hot ticket item for athletes and sneakerheads alike.
Always on board for a statement-making shade (especially during a tennis tournament), Williams has history with cobalt blue. Long before Dua Lipa, Jessie Buckley, and Anne Hathaway fell for the bold pigment, she wore it during the 2009 Australian Open. In fact, her outfit was not a far cry from her latest pickleball look: Back then, she similarly accessorized with butter-yellow head and wrist bands from Nike.
That's not to say Williams reserves the color for sporting events only. Two years ago, the style setter's cobalt-tinted fur coat turned heads in Balenciaga's Fall 2024 front row. Layering a black column dress beneath its fuzzy finish made the not-quite-indigo, not-quite-sapphire shade really shine.
Fast forward to the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Williams reunited with the hue. Nike custom-made a blue cropped bomber jacket and pleated tennis skirt for the Grand Slam champion, who stole the show during Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."
Clearly, I was wrong: Williams wasn't influenced by Chanel, Chloé, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, and more. If anything, she became their blueprint.
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At Chloé's Fall 2026 show, the same color emerged from beneath a plaid, mossy green cape.
Meanwhile, Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, sculpted a '20s-era, drop-waist dress out of bright blue tweed. The color peeked through from atop the corresponding jacket's supersized buttons.
Mugler boarded the cobalt blue bandwagon as well. The Fall 2026 show took a vibrant turn once an asymmetrical coat dress walked the runway. Its glossy satin sheen made the already striking shade even more memorable.
For Williams, cobalt blue isn't just this year's biggest trend—it's a recurring color story in her fashion archives. To test the anti-sky blue shade the Serena Williams Way, shop the sporty-chic athleisure looks from Adidas, Nike, Vuori, and more below.
Shop the Cobalt Blue Color Trend Inspired by Serena Williams
Asos Design
Oversized Bubble Hem Track Jacket in Cobalt Blue
Mango
Starring Hailey Bieber Mutis Oversize Jacket
Vuori
Restore Track Jacket
FP Movement
On Track Fleece-Lined Pullover
Adidas
Firebird Classic Track Top
Adidas
Tokyo Sneaker
Adidas by Song for the Mute
Tokyo Sneaker
Vans
Super Lowpro Shoe
SeaVees
Parsons Low Profile Trainer
Quince
Italian Leather & Suede Low Profile Sneaker in Electric Blue
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.