Meghan Markle Will Have Acting "In the Pipeline" After Emmy Nominations Snub, Commentator Claims

The Emmy nominations were released on Wednesday, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries was snubbed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Netflix project, which was released last December, was tipped to receive a nomination, but it was sadly not to be.

Still, for one commentator, this was far from the last we'll be seeing of the duchess in particular on the small (or big!) screen.

When asked whether we could expect Meghan to act again in the future following the Emmys nomination news, media commentator Mark Boardman told Daily Express US, "Absolutely."

He continued, "Meghan obviously has the children to worry about, but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline.

"She wants to be treated seriously as a film star and she probably didn't quite get the recognition she wanted from Suits.

"Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity."

While Boardman sounds incredibly certain about his claims, of course there's no actual way to verify this until we actually find out from direct sources what Meghan has planned for her career moving forward, especially following the termination of her deal with Spotify.

In the past, Meghan found a certain amount of fame by portraying Rachel Zane on Suits, the popular Netflix law drama, and it's not out of the question to imagine she might have pursued other acting roles at the time had she not joined the Royal Family.

TBH, I'd love to see the duchess portray new characters, and will be waiting with bated breath!