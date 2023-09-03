Meghan Markle is Planning to Launch a Lifestyle and Wellness Brand a la Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, Royal Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For those paying attention: the @meghan Instagram account is up to 124,000 followers, despite having a.) no photos, b.) following no one, c.) having a vague profile photo, and d.) no official confirmation that it is, in fact, an account belonging to Meghan Markle and not, say, Meghan Smith from Conway, Arkansas. Many are saying that this Instagram account is one step in Meghan’s forthcoming brand relaunch, helmed by Ari Emanuel of William Morris Endeavor and one that, per The Daily Express , will resemble Goop, the successful lifestyle and wellness brand of Gwyneth Paltrow.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty)

For those that remember, Meghan once had her own lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” which she shuttered in 2017 as she prepared to marry Prince Harry and enter into life as a working member of the royal family. Now, The Daily Express reports that Meghan is interested in building a “broader wellness brand,” including a new blog offering tips on food, travel, fashion, the arts, design, conscious living, and wellness.

“Meghan’s been hanging out with Gwyneth Paltrow, and she’s shifted from acting into this broader wellness area,” said royal expert Tessa Dunlop. “There’s speculation about a possible revamp of Instagram, about Meghan being a brand sponsor for wellness products, perhaps.”

(Image credit: Getty)

In Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan explained that “The Tig” was a passion project of hers: “There was fashion, tons of food, and travel—all the things that I loved,” she said. “‘The Tig’ wasn’t just a hobby. It became a really successful business.”

And, while “The Tig” was successful, it wasn’t on Goop’s level, royal author Tina Brown said. “What ‘The Tig’ lacked was Gwyneth’s sly positioning that she was in on the joke of monetizing eyeballs,” Brown said. “The wink-wink sensationalism of Goop’s ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle would never have found itself onto Meghan’s earnestly tasteful ‘Tig.’”

(Image credit: Getty)