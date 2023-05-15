Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grab Sushi with Apparent New Friends Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow

Talk about a quadruple date night we wish we were invited to: The Daily Mail reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, and Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and Michael Herd met up at Michelin-star sushi restaurant Sushi Bar Montecito last Friday. (Where was our invite?)

It marked the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public together since King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. For the couple’s night out, Meghan wore a brown long-sleeved dress and a low ponytail.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk (Image credit: Getty)

Heretofore there had been no known friendship between the Sussexes and Diaz, but the actress did garner a mention in Harry’s memoir, Spare, specifically about rumors that they once dated: “I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz,” he wrote of different books commenting on his dating life. “‘Harry just couldn’t see himself with her,’ the author reported. Indeed, I couldn’t, since we’d never met. I was never within 50 meters of Ms. Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure b— then royal biographies are just your thing.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden (Image credit: Getty)

There has also been no prior indication that the Sussexes are friends with Paltrow or Herd until now.

Whitney Wolfe Herd (Image credit: Getty)