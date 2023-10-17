Royal Author Says Meghan Markle’s Numerous Appearances This Summer are Paving the Way for the Launch of a New Venture

Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games
By Rachel Burchfield
It’s the announcement we keep waiting and waiting for: what feels like a could-be-announced-any-moment venture from Meghan Markle, who could be relaunching her blog, “The Tig,” relaunching her Instagram under the handle @meghan, penning a memoir, or none of the above. The world is abuzz with the question “What will Meghan do next?” on their lips (as if she owes any of us anything, to be honest), but, per The Mirror, Meghan is expected to have a major new “moneymaking venture” announced soon and, yeah, we’re curious as to what it will be.

Meghan Markle at the Archewell Foundation's mental health summit

Speculation was fueled by Meghan’s key signing with powerhouse talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) back in April, signaling that, yeah, something is in the pipeline. As we prepare for the so-called “relaunch,” royal biographer Emily Andrews said, of Meghan’s more out front summer (she’s been appearing in public more than she has been, since, arguably, she was a working member of the royal family), “It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year,” Andrews said. “She has decided she wants to live her life much more openly and the ’relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavor has started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximize plans for a new moneymaking venture.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games

Andrews said that Meghan’s unexpected “sudden willingness” to be photographed indicates that she knows her “commercial value.” While she and husband Prince Harry continue to have an ongoing deal with Netflix, rumors have abounded that Meghan might move her “Archetypes” podcast (previously on Spotify) over to Audible which, naturally, would rake in millions. And from a nonprofit standpoint, the couple’s organization, Archewell, had its first in-person event last week three years after its formation, so there’s likely more to come in that space, as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the garden of their home in Montecito

Meghan’s summer has included everything from a trip to the farmer’s market to a viewing of Barbie with friends, attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour (twice!), stepping out for a birthday dinner with Harry and a lunch with girlfriends soon after, attending a charity event at Kevin Costner’s home, and, more recently, appearances at the Invictus Games in Germany and at Archewell’s summit for World Mental Health Day in New York City, followed by vacations to Portugal and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, respectively. 

