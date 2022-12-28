Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Writing a Memoir of Her Own

Two weeks from today, the world will finally know the contents of Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, which drops on January 10. But could his wife Meghan Markle be writing a book of her own? Yes, reports OK —and the contents could be explosive, the outlet reports.

It seems, even after their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, that the couple have more of their story to tell. Harry will get his chance in Spare, ghostwritten by veteran biographer J.R. Moehringer. And, according to an insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan “is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight, considering crafting a memoir of her own,” OK reports.

“She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned,” the source says. “It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles.” The source adds that Harry and Meghan may still be mindful of “what they can still eke out of the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits.”

Yet, the source says, the aforementioned titles and fringe benefits are few and far between—so there may not be much stopping Meghan from spilling everything in a tell-all of her own.

“The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose, and she may as well go ahead,” the source says, adding that “the process is already quietly underway.”

Harry’s 416-book netted him a cool $20 million—much of which he will donate to charity—from publisher Penguin Random House. It can be assumed that Meghan’s potential book will bring in a similar amount.

“It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches,” the source says. “All those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this.”

Perhaps even more than Harry’s book, the royal family might be even more frightened of what Meghan might say, as the source adds “it’s a nightmare for the royals. Meghan will do whatever she wants, and nobody can stop her.”