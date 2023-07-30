Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Considering a Move to Malibu, Reports Say

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

These days, when we think of Montecito, California, we think of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (even though, yes, tons of other celebrities live there). The couple—plus kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—have called Montecito home since their step back from their work as senior royals in early 2020, but, OK reports, the Sussex family might be calling a new place home soon, though it’s not incredibly far away: Malibu, just over an hour away from their current digs.

The move would take the couple closer to Los Angeles and probable business ventures there, with the pair wanting to be closer to central L.A. and Beverly Hills. The decision comes on the heels of Meghan’s signing with powerhouse talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), with her team led by the successful Ari Emanuel.

“Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options, with Malibu being a place of interest,” a source said. “They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there.”

Meghan, of course, grew up in L.A., “and Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid,” the source said. “It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME.”

The move is a wise one, the source said: “Being close to Beverly Hills and L.A., where the deals are done, is smart,” the source said. “And, of course, there is a real Malibu scene where major stars, producers, and studio executives all hang out, socialize, and get deals done during dinner and beach parties.”

Meghan already has friends who live in Malibu, “and she likes spots like Soho House,” the source said, referring to the L.A. outpost of the locale where Harry and Meghan met on a blind date in London in 2016. “Certainly, Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at many major parties and would be desired guests.”

As Archie prepares to turn five next year and enter school, that is also a factor in their decision making, the source said. “Malibu has loads of star kids enjoying normal schools,” the source said. Per The Daily Express , “it’s not a big deal that A-listers’ children are all there together.”

The Daily Express reports that in rush hour, a commute from Harry and Meghan’s current home in Montecito to L.A. can take up to three hours. Their home in Montecito was purchased for $14.65 million and features nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a game room, a gym, tennis courts, and a tea house. If the Sussexes choose to sell, they could get even more than what they purchased it for, The Daily Express reports.

Malibu, by the way, is home to luminaries like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Cher, Miley Cyrus, and more.