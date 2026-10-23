Meghan Markle Responds to the "Sickening" Child Pornography Allegations Against Her Father, Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle says she is “deeply distressed” after a shocking report about her father broke in the Sun on October 22. Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reported their father, Thomas Markle Sr., to police for alleged possession of child pornography, and on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke out about the situation.
Thomas Jr. told police that he discovered “hundreds, if not thousands” of explicit photos and videos of children in his father’s home in Cebu, Philippines, and per the Sun, the FBI is now involved.
“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” Meghan said in a statement. The Duchess of Sussex continued that she was made aware of some “troubling” allegations against her father back in 2018.
“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection," Meghan wrote. "That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
Thomas Sr. did not attend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May 2018 wedding after suffering from a heart attack days before, and per the Sun, it is understood that the letter was shared with Meghan some time after the wedding. The duchess has been estranged from her father since.
“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," Meghan wrote. The duchess added that she “trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families."
She concluded her statement: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”
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The Duchess of Sussex does not have a relationship with her half-brother, who told the Sun he was "horrified" upon finding the explicit images and "had no option but to report my dad."
“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years—but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him," he said.
Thomas Sr. denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail that the claims were "sick lies."
“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Thomas Sr. told the Daily Mail. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.