Meghan Markle Expands Into an Unexpected Category with As Ever's New Holiday Collection

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, released the second part of its 2026 holiday collection on October 22, and along with the usual suspects like chocolates and a candle, the Duchess of Sussex has added a surprising new product to her business: dog toys.
Like the rest of the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan love dogs, and earlier this week, As Ever gave a sneak peek at its newest product on Instagram. The brand shared a photo of a squeaky plush dog toy shaped like one of its most popular products, with the $20 toy reading “As Ever raspberry spread.”
When As Ever launched in 2025, its fruit spread became the brand's signature product, and the dog toy is described as "Inspired by our best-selling spread, now for your best friend."
On Thursday, As Ever's full holiday collection dropped, and along with the brand’s dog toy, Meghan introduced a new set of chocolate bars and gourmet popcorn in collaboration with California-based chocolatier Compartés.
The $75 gift set includes five of As Ever's custom flavors, including a white chocolate bar with Meghan's famous flower sprinkles. And keeping with the edible flower theme, the new popcorn tin is filled with chocolate-covered, sprinkle-topped popcorn.
As Ever's holiday collection also includes a new range of classic white homeware featuring a blue floral design, with the pattern available on everything from a tea pot to cloth napkins. Hand-woven rattan coasters, a room spray, reed diffusers, and a variety of gift baskets round out the new seasonal offerings.
As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas plans with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, friends recently told People that Meghan is “looking forward” to returning to Montecito, California for the holiday season after relocating to England.
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“She does miss home—and her mom,” the source said. “They’re planning to come back for the holidays. Meghan’s looking forward to seeing her friends and making plans with them already.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.