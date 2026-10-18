How Meghan Markle Prioritized "The Most Important Thing" During Her Move Back to the U.K. With Prince Harry, Per Source

As for how Duchess Meghan is prioritizing her time, the source claimed, "She's keeping busy, as she always does."
Per the source, "She has a great attitude about it all. The kids have adjusted well, and that's the most important thing to her."
On October 15, Harry and Meghan embarked on their first engagement following the move by visiting charities and organizations in Nottingham, England.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson told People, "Everyone came away feeling really positive and genuinely thrilled by the love and support they received."
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Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to Betfair Casino about the couple's excursion, saying, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed very at ease in Nottingham. It was almost like they'd never been away from the U.K., despite all the years they spent living in America."
Ultimately, it's clear that Meghan and Harry wanted to ensure that their two kids were happy and settled at school above anything else.