How Meghan Markle Prioritized "The Most Important Thing" During Her Move Back to the U.K. With Prince Harry, Per Source

"She's keeping busy."

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Meghan Markle wears a burgundy coat with a matching polo neck and has scraped back hair, while husband Prince Harry has red hair and wears a suit
(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised royal fans everywhere when they announced they were moving back to the U.K. from California. Now that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have started attending school in England, a source is revealing how the Duchess of Sussex organized her priorities during the move.

According to People, a source who knows the couple recently shared, "After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school."

The source elaborated, "Now, they're both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them."

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As for how Duchess Meghan is prioritizing her time, the source claimed, "She's keeping busy, as she always does."

Per the source, "She has a great attitude about it all. The kids have adjusted well, and that's the most important thing to her."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decorating cupcakes

"She's keeping busy, as she always does."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On October 15, Harry and Meghan embarked on their first engagement following the move by visiting charities and organizations in Nottingham, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson told People, "Everyone came away feeling really positive and genuinely thrilled by the love and support they received."

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to Betfair Casino about the couple's excursion, saying, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed very at ease in Nottingham. It was almost like they'd never been away from the U.K., despite all the years they spent living in America."

Meghan Markle wearing a maroon coat holding flowers

"She has a great attitude about it all."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, it's clear that Meghan and Harry wanted to ensure that their two kids were happy and settled at school above anything else.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.