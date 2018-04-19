Meghan Markle's Brother Says She's a 'Phony' for Not Inviting Him to the Royal Wedding

Everyone is embarrassed by their family at one point or another, but for Meghan Markle, it's currently happening on an international scale as relatives come forward to criticize her for not inviting them to the upcoming royal wedding.

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Jr., is the latest member of the Markle extended family to speak out about being snubbed when it came to securing a coveted invitation to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor on May 19.

He reportedly told the Daily Mirror that he is "deeply hurt" by the snub. He also called Meghan "phony" and accused her of tearing her family apart.

"She’s clearly forgotten her roots," he told the Daily Mirror. "It’s torn my entire family apart."

He didn't stop there, though. He also attacked Meghan's character and said that the persona she's portraying for the public is just an act.

"Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people’s person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family," he said. "She is giving the greatest ­performance of her life. She is acting phony. Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person. She’s clearly forgotten her roots and her family."

He also accused her of being embarrassed of her family and her roots.

"Maybe the normal American family she has is embarrassing to her because we’re not producers and executive producers," he added.

Finally, he took aim at comparisons that have been made between Meghan and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

"I’ve read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons," he said. "That’s what Meg wants, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. She’s not genuine like Diana."

Thomas isn't the only member of the Markle family who feels jilted by not receiving an invitation to the royal wedding. Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (who now goes by Samantha Markle) criticized the former actress for inviting "more than 1000 complete strangers" when members of the family didn't make the guest list.