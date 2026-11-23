Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying put for their first Christmas since moving back to Britain, and a source close to the couple said the Duchess of Sussex wants to keep things simple after their big relocation and her father's recent arrest.
The Sussexes will be celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas at home in the Cotswolds with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, despite an earlier report that they were excited to see friends back in California for the holidays. After Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, Meghan wants a stress-free holiday season, an insider told People.
“Everything going on with her dad is still weighing heavily on her,” the source said. “She wants the holidays to be as quiet and enjoyable as possible for the family.”
The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father, who did not attend her wedding to Prince Harry, since 2018. Meghan released a statement about the "sickening" allegations against her father in October, writing, in part, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."
“Traveling back and forth would be too much for everyone,” the source continued. “She doesn’t want to add any more pressure right now.”
Harry and Meghan kicked off the holiday season with a trip to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland last week, bringing Archie and Lilibet on rides and soaking up the festive atmosphere. The Duke of Sussex also took part in baking a fruit cake on ITV's This Morning on Friday, November 20, giving viewers a peek at his own Christmas dinner plans.
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“You know what, it will probably be my wife," he said when asked about what they'd be cooking. "My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I’ll leave that to them."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.