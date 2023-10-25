Meghan Markle Will Do What the Royals Do in the U.K., "But in the U.S. and Bigger," Source Says

Meghan Markle famously signed to Hollywood talent agency WME this year, but we've yet to see any projects come to fruition via this new contract.
For one anonymous source in the know who spoke to OK!, one problem WME is facing when it comes to finding projects for the Duchess of Sussex is the fact that she and Prince Harry are kind of a package deal—but only the duchess has signed with them, causing an obvious dilemma.
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," the source said.
Further commenting on some of the potential avenues explored by the agency, the source said, "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry.
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy."
As for exactly what Meghan might do now that she's got a big-name Hollywood agent, the source claimed that there's no way she'll be going back to acting any time soon.
"There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star," they asserted.
"Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances. Think what the Royal Family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger."
One project that is in the pipeline for the Sussex couple right now is their producer role on the adaptation of bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune, though we don't yet know when we can expect progress on that front.
