Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Production Company Pays $3M for Movie Rights to This Bestselling Fiction Book

As their Netflix deal continues, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving from documentaries—think last year’s Harry & Meghan and this month’s Heart of Invictus—and into fiction production, The Daily Express reports. Multiple outlets report that the couple have acquired the movie rights for the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune for around $3 million, and that the love story told in the book “echoed the Duke and Duchess’s real-life relationship,” The Daily Express writes.

“The themes of the book gripped the couple, and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix,” a source told The Sun .

The book’s publisher is also Penguin Random House, which published Harry’s bestselling memoir, Spare, earlier this year. “Meet Me at the Lake bears many striking parallels to Harry and Meghan’s own lives and relationship,” The Sun writes. “Main characters Fern Brookbanks and Will Baxter fight mental health problems stemming from childbirth and grief over the death of a parent in a tragic car accident. Harry lost his mother Princess Diana in a crash, and Meghan revealed she suffered deep depression around the birth of son Archie. Fern comes from a broken home like both Harry and Meghan. The book is set in Canada, where Meghan made her name in Toronto-based TV show Suits, and where she and Harry made their first photographed appearance together.” The book, which made The New York Times bestsellers list, also has “steamy sex scenes” and “drug use,” per The Sun.

This marks the first time Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions has paid to turn a novel into a fictional drama, but production is stalled at the moment because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“This is their biggest and most significant as producers,” a source told The Sun, and marks the end of Harry and Meghan making projects about their own lives: “That period in their life is over,” a source said.

