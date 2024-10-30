Norway's Royal Family Drama Intensifies as Crown Princess's Son is Banned From Royal Residence

The British Royal Family might have a reputation for family turmoil over the years, but the Norwegians seem to be giving them a run for their money in 2024. King Harald's daughter, Princess Märtha Louise, made plenty of headlines for marrying a Hollywood shaman and stepping back from royal duties in September. But Märtha Louise's brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his stylish wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit—the future king and queen of Norway—are dealing with both an arrest and a burglary incident with the princess's son from a previous relationship.

Marius Borg Høiby was born to Mette-Marit and convicted felon Morten Borg in 1997, and the circumstances of Borg Høiby's birth caused a scandal when the single mom later became involved with Norway's future king.

Over the years, Crown Princess Mette-Marit became a beloved member of the royal family, going on to welcome daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra (who will one day become queen), and son Prince Sverre Magnus. Borg Høiby doesn't often join his mother and stepfamily for official events, and after his recent legal issues, these appearances might become even rarer.

The 27-year-old was arrested in August for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, per the Independent, and "could be jailed for up to a year as he faces charges of bodily harm and criminal damage." He was arrested for a second time in September after reportedly breaking a restraining order, and the Crown Princess has now been summoned for questioning in the case, per Norwegian publication Aftenposten.

Borg Høiby makes occasional appearances with his royal mother and stepfamily. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Borg Høiby's troubles continue, and according to Aftenposten, he's now been blocked from accessing his mother and stepfather's home. Mette-Marit's son—who lives in a separate house on the royal couple's private property "at the edge of the forest"—reportedly hosted an out-of-control party that was raided by a motorcycle gang and resulted in a burglary, per Se og Hør.

The Norwegian outlet reported that "valuables with both high crown and affection value for the crown prince's family" were taken during the party, and in a video the publication obtained, a "person rides around singing on a Segway" through the royal home. Borg Høiby was also seen "driving rough and denting a car on the Skaugum estate."

As for the Crown Princess—who suffers from a serious lung disease called pulmonary fibrosis—she's been placed on medical leave amid her son's legal issues. The palace announced that she'd be taking a break from royal duties, with the statement reading, "Previous experience has shown that the medicines can lead to side effects that can have consequences for the Crown Princess' official programme."