King Charles Wants Prince William and Prince Harry to "Get Along" Before His 75th Birthday
"He wants to draw a line under their past feuds."
King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14, and according to a new report, the monarch wants to call time on the alleged Royal Family feud before then.
"King Charles wants nothing more than peace to be restored in his family," a source reportedly told the Express. "He wants to draw a line under their past feuds and for Prince William and Prince Harry to get along—and what better timing than his birthday to bring them together."
In recent months, multiple reports have suggested that numerous Royal Family members have hoped to end the rumored royal feud. Sources have claimed that Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle have all been working to end any ongoing rift between William and Harry. Now, it would appear as though King Charles is striving to repair fractured family relations, too.
"King Charles has been through an awful lot since becoming King, and has been gallant in carrying out his duties while facing his own health woes," a source told the Express. "Now he wants to make memories with his wife, sons and grandchildren. This is what he will treasure the most—especially as his milestone birthday approaches."
King Charles shared news of his cancer diagnosis in February. The monarch is reportedly planning to take a break from cancer treatment in October when he travels to Australia and Samoa for 11 days with wife Queen Camilla.
As for how Charles plans to spend his 75th birthday, the King is reportedly hoping for a quiet affair.
"His Majesty is not given to fuss over such things as it is, but he is [also] acutely conscious there have been many set-piece royal events of late, and his firm thinking is that events to mark his birthday will be minimal," a source explained to the Daily Mail.
According to The Sun, Camilla will host an intimate dinner party for Charles' birthday at Highgrove. However, don't expect the King to stop working, even on his big day.
"He never, ever stops working," Camilla said of her husband in a 2013 interview with The Telegraph. "He’s exhausting. No matter what the day, he is always working. I am hopping up and down and saying, 'Darling, do you think we could have a bit of, you know, peace and quiet, enjoy ourselves together?' But he always has to finish something."
Camilla continued, "He is so in the zone … you are outside … but he is always there in the zone, working, working, working … he’ll stick with his papers, I know he will, while I am trying to sing 'Happy Birthday.' I might just even have to hold up a sign saying, 'Happy birthday, darling.'"
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
