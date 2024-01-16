The Palace Apparently Fears Prince Harry Will Write a ‘Spare’ Sequel, or That Meghan Markle Will Write a Memoir of Her Own

Prince Harry has said himself that he has enough material for a second volume of his bestselling memoir, Spare—and the Palace is afraid he’ll do something with it, so says a new royal book.

In The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Robert Hardman writes that not only is the Palace concerned about a second Harry book, but they’re also on edge about Meghan Markle penning her own memoir. Spare was published one year ago this month by Penguin Random House as part of a four-book deal with the Sussexes.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Hardman writes in his book, out January 18. “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part—less than a fifth—of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

In speaking to The Telegraph following Spare’s release, Harry said “there could have been two books, put it that way” and “the hard bit was taking things out.” He also said that the length of the final draft was double the length of what actually hit shelves, and Spare is 416 pages long. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages,” Harry said.

The Palace needn’t worry about some parts of their familial relationship (or lack thereof) ending up in print, though. As Harry told the outlet, “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”