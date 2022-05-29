Want to Be Prince Charles’ Next Door Neighbor? Now’s Your Chance

If you’ve ever dreamed of living right next door to royalty, here’s your rare chance to do so: a manor in Gloucestershire has come on the market for £3.75 million—and it’s situated next door to one of Prince Charles’ royal residences, HELLO! reports.

Charles adores his Highgrove House property, immediately next door to Doughton Manor, which is currently for sale.

“The Elizabethan property boasts five main bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three wonderful reception rooms,” the outlet writes. “Moving outside, prepare to be spellbound by three walled gardens which have been lovingly restored over the past 15 years. From lavender-lined walkways to rose gardens and orchards, the outdoor space will make many green with envy.”

Clarence House in London is the official royal residence of Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but Highgrove is the couple’s main country home. Charles originally bought the home and grounds in 1980 and “since then, Charles has successfully managed to transform the property into a stunning countryside oasis,” HELLO! writes.

If you have a green thumb, “of course, if you’re ever in need of any garden inspiration, the exquisite Highgrove House is only a stone’s throw away from the property,” reports the outlet. While Highgrove itself is not open to the public, visitors are able to explore the stunning gardens and surrounding outdoor space between April and October each year, which, according to Charles, have been designed to “please the eye and sit in harmony with nature.” Beyond the gardens, visitors can explore The Orchard Tea Room and the Estate Shop, which sells a selection of artisanal products and luxury food items.

In addition to Clarence House and Highgrove, Charles and Camilla also own Birkhall in Scotland, where they hunkered down during COVID-19 lockdowns; The Castle of Mey and Dumfries House, set on a 2,000-acre estate; Llwynywermod, an adapted farmhouse in Wales; and Dolphin House in the Isles of Scilly.