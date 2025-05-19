How King Charles Became Richer Than His Mother Queen Elizabeth II Ever Was
The King added approximately $40 million to his personal wealth in the past year alone.
The British Royal Family could never be thought of as "fiscally challenged," but King Charles's increasing wealth is apparently unprecedented. According to a recently released report, The King's personal wealth has skyrocketed in the past year alone. As a result, the monarch is now far, far richer than his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, ever was during her lifetime.
British newspaper The Sunday Times publish an annual "Rich List," evaluating the wealthiest people living in the United Kingdom. In their report released on May 16, the publication revealed that, although King Charles hasn't cracked the top 10, he does have a reported wealth of approximately $850 million (£640 million). For reference, Charles's alleged net worth in 2024 was $770 million.
Prior to Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, The Sunday Times reported her to be personally worth a staggering $486 million. While a plethora of factors have allowed King Charles's personal wealth to grow, eclipsing his royal mother seems quite the feat.
King Charles faced controversy in 2024 regarding some of the ways he makes money. An investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches looked at how Charles and his son, Prince William, earn money via the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchess of Cornwall, respectively. Both duchies are private estates, which are owned and run by the Royal Family, and operate completely independently of their official work or the funding they receive from the government via the British tax payer.
A post shared by Dispatches (@c4dispatches)
A photo posted by on
As reported by The Sunday Times, they "discovered how the duchies are making millions of pounds each year by charging government departments, councils, businesses, mining companies, and the general public via a series of commercial rents and feudal levies."
One of the more shocking discoveries related to a $14 million deal struck with King Charles's Duchy of Lancaster "to store a fleet of electric ambulances, owned by Guy's and St Thomas's NHS Foundation Trust in London, in one of the estate's warehouses for 15 years," per The Independent.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Verdict on Kim Kardashian's Paris Outfits
The star's style for an appearance in court has much in common with her billionaire bachelorette looks.
-
Beyoncé Recreates Her 'Crazy in Love' Outfit on the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
She honored an important piece of American music history.
-
Dermstore's Summer Sale Is Here—21 Beauty Finds That Are Too Good to Skip
Just in time for your summer beauty refresh.
-
Lip Reader Shares the Hilarious Comment Prince Harry Allegedly Made While Waiting for Meghan Markle to Arrive at Their 2018 Royal Wedding
The Duke of Sussex's anxiety seemed pretty evident.
-
Former Royal Staffer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth "Worked Closely" on One Aspect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day
The late Queen shared her expertise when it came to a touching tradition.
-
Buckingham Palace Releases an Adorable Photo of Queen Camilla's New Rescue Puppy, Moley, Ahead of an Important Royal Event
The Queen is set to pay tribute to her beloved dog Beth, who died in 2024.
-
How Kate Middleton "Rewrote the Rulebook" to Prioritize George, Charlotte, and Louis After Her Cancer Diagnosis
"Kate may look like a fragile wallflower, but [she] is made of tough stuff."
-
King Charles Has "Postponed" Major Milestone for Kate Middleton and Prince William, as Royal Expert Discusses Impact of Decision
The Prince and Princess of Wales might be waiting quite some time.
-
The "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding
According to a royal expert, the late monarch had some thoughts about Meghan's wedding gown.
-
New Documentary Claims King Charles Begged Prince William Not to "Make The Mistake" He Did as a Royal
"Charles was very insistent about this."
-
Prince William Wants Future King Prince George to Follow in Princess Diana's Footsteps in One Touching Way
The Prince of Wales heard how one community is especially "proud" of his late mother.