Prince George Told a British Business Owner What His Surprising Dream Job Was
“That’s what I want to do when I grow up!”
There are few people in the world who grow up knowing exactly what their future looks like, and Prince George happens to be one them. As King Charles's oldest grandchild and Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, he's currently second in line to the British throne. But while the future king might have his career planned out for him, he recently shared an alternate dream to a British restaurant owner.
Desmond MacCarthy—who owns Wiveton Hall, a 17th-century property about 40 minutes from the Royal Family's Sandringham estate—told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail that Princess Kate, Prince George and some friends stopped by the manor home's café.
During their visit, 11-year-old George "was so excited to visit the restaurant" that the prince "declared he saw his future working in the kitchen," per Eden. It turns out that the pre-teen has a particular penchant for pizza, with George telling MacCarthy, "That's what I want to do when I grow up!" when he "was shown a wood-fired pizza oven."
The Norfolk business owner told Eden that George "was a sweet boy" and that the prince and his family "came here with their friends, because Sandringham isn't that far away."
While running a restaurant might not exactly be in the cards for George at the moment, there's nothing stopping him from pursuing a career before he eventually takes over the throne. After all, Dad Prince William—who holds a master of arts in geography from the University of St. Andrews—worked as a helicopter search and rescue pilot for several years before stepping down to focus on full-time royal duties.
Along with loving a good pizza oven, we know Prince George has one hobby that he shares with his sporty parents, with the Prince of Wales recently revealing that his eldest son is a big fan of scuba diving.
"Catherine and I both adore swimming. George loves scuba diving," the proud dad said during an event at a community pool in Tyne and Wear, England earlier this month (via Hello!). "He was ten years old, we took him under, thinking he'd freak out, but he absolutely loved it. It's just introduced him to the world of water."
Beachfront pizza parlor anyone?
