Prince William and David Beckham Team up for a Good Cause—and Send Fans Into a Frenzy

Prince William has a new bearded partner in crime.

The Prince of Wales joined David Beckham to celebrate the introduction of two new London Air Ambulance helicopters to the charity's fleet on Tuesday, Oct. 1—and while their appearance was meant to mark the end of a successful fundraising program, the dashing duo also drew quite a lot of attention from royal fans.

In case you're wondering why Beckham was there, the soccer legend took part in the campaign to raise money for two state-of-the-art new air ambulances, with the fundraising appeal bringing in a staggering £16 million (roughly $21.2 million).

The pair stopped by Royal Air Force station RAF Northolt to view the two new helicopters, with a press release from Kensington Palace noting that the London Air Ambulance Charity's former aircrafts desperately needed to be replaced to avoid impacting "the outcomes of thousands of patients every year."

Prince William formerly served as an air ambulance pilot before he focused on full-time palace duties, and the event caused some fans to daydream about a dramatic royal rescue.

The duo joked around as they climbed into one of the new air ambulance helicopters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham and Prince William visiting London Air Amublance Charity

"Im 100% falling off a gorge if David and William are gonna be rescue me," one commented on the prince's Instagram post, with a second commenting, "Double yum, and beautiful work 👏."

"I may just throw myself in the sea if they would rescue me. #PrinceWilliam #DavidBeckham #twohottiestogether" another posted on X.

"if I don't aspire to this level of confidence landing a chopper on a roof, (and looking so cool/hot whilst doing it) I don't want any" a third William fan wrote on X, sharing an old video of the prince flying ahead of Tuesday's event.

Sadly, any Top Gun-esque dreams were dashed as the Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity, wasn't able to take one of the helicopters for a spin due to bad weather.

The prince and Beckham posed with rescue workers during the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Prince of Wales and his pal were able to climb inside the helicopters to check them out (and autograph the inside) and they also meet with medical and pilot crews during their visit.

Beckham said he was "very honored" to have been "asked to be involved by Prince William," in Prince William's Instagram Reel from the event, adding that the charity was "close to" his "heart" as a Londoner.

The Beckhams have long been fans of the Royal Family, with David even waiting in line for more than 12 hours to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin with the rest of the public ahead of her 2022 funeral.

He's taken part in several other royal events through the years, such as the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston and a 2020 video call for the Prince and Princess of Wales's Heads Up mental health campaign. David and wife Victoria Beckham also attended both the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials.

At this rate, it seems likely we'll get another William + Bex appearance in the future, but until then, fans will always have this bearded moment.