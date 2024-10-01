Prince William and David Beckham Team up for a Good Cause—and Send Fans Into a Frenzy
The bearded Brits celebrated the end of a helicopter fundraising appeal.
Prince William has a new bearded partner in crime.
The Prince of Wales joined David Beckham to celebrate the introduction of two new London Air Ambulance helicopters to the charity's fleet on Tuesday, Oct. 1—and while their appearance was meant to mark the end of a successful fundraising program, the dashing duo also drew quite a lot of attention from royal fans.
In case you're wondering why Beckham was there, the soccer legend took part in the campaign to raise money for two state-of-the-art new air ambulances, with the fundraising appeal bringing in a staggering £16 million (roughly $21.2 million).
The pair stopped by Royal Air Force station RAF Northolt to view the two new helicopters, with a press release from Kensington Palace noting that the London Air Ambulance Charity's former aircrafts desperately needed to be replaced to avoid impacting "the outcomes of thousands of patients every year."
Prince William formerly served as an air ambulance pilot before he focused on full-time palace duties, and the event caused some fans to daydream about a dramatic royal rescue.
David Beckham and Prince William visiting London Air Amublance Charity
A photo posted by on
"Im 100% falling off a gorge if David and William are gonna be rescue me," one commented on the prince's Instagram post, with a second commenting, "Double yum, and beautiful work 👏."
"I may just throw myself in the sea if they would rescue me. #PrinceWilliam #DavidBeckham #twohottiestogether" another posted on X.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"if I don't aspire to this level of confidence landing a chopper on a roof, (and looking so cool/hot whilst doing it) I don't want any" a third William fan wrote on X, sharing an old video of the prince flying ahead of Tuesday's event.
Sadly, any Top Gun-esque dreams were dashed as the Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity, wasn't able to take one of the helicopters for a spin due to bad weather.
However, the Prince of Wales and his pal were able to climb inside the helicopters to check them out (and autograph the inside) and they also meet with medical and pilot crews during their visit.
Beckham said he was "very honored" to have been "asked to be involved by Prince William," in Prince William's Instagram Reel from the event, adding that the charity was "close to" his "heart" as a Londoner.
The Beckhams have long been fans of the Royal Family, with David even waiting in line for more than 12 hours to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin with the rest of the public ahead of her 2022 funeral.
He's taken part in several other royal events through the years, such as the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston and a 2020 video call for the Prince and Princess of Wales's Heads Up mental health campaign. David and wife Victoria Beckham also attended both the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials.
At this rate, it seems likely we'll get another William + Bex appearance in the future, but until then, fans will always have this bearded moment.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
James Middleton Reveals How Princess Kate and Prince William Dodged Paparazzi at His Wedding Dinner
"It is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Now We All Can Carry Olivia Rodrigo’s Favorite Vintage Bag—Kind Of
Meet the Curve Zip Bag.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
James Middleton "Burst Into Tears" When Confronted by Princess Kate About His Depression
"Sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Reveals How Princess Kate and Prince William Dodged Paparazzi at His Wedding Dinner
"It is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s College Relationship Was Outed in a Game of Never Have I Ever
Sounds like one royally juicy party.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Amazingly Brave" and "Doing So Well" After Completing Cancer Treatment
Lady Frederick Windsor shared a heartwarming update on the Princess of Wales.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate are Making Their Own Royal Parenting Rules
"It's a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Diddy’s 2011 Joke About Inviting Prince William and Prince Harry to His Wild Parties Resurfaces
"Why don't you come hang out with me?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Unusual Bedroom Location Revealed
Kensington Palace has a rather interesting floor plan.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Appeals to World Leaders at the UN Just Hours After Prince Harry's Appearance
The Prince of Wales made a video call after his brother's in-person visit.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Gets Mistaken for Prince William By a '90s Star at Celeb-Filled Fundraiser
The social media oops happened during the One805Live! concert.
By Kristin Contino Published