Prince Harry Should Try to Get "Comfortable" in His California Life, Says Royal Expert

Prince Harry should focus on building up a beautiful life for himself and his family in California right now, rather than thinking about making any big changes, according to one royal expert.

"Harry has an uncertain future currently," commentator Nick Bullen said in a recent interview (via Express).

After Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal fell through earlier this year, it's been somewhat unclear what direction they might travel in career-wise from now on, though their deal with Netflix still stands and there are clearly some (mystery) projects in the pipeline.

"I think that’s what he chose," Bullen commented. "And I think he’s going to have to find a way of being comfortable in that California life, which is why I think he’ll focus more and more on Invictus. His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years. Because if you look around, is there another area that he has a significant stake in? I’m not aware of it."

Bullen also compared Harry's current career situation to that of his brother Prince William, which of course is something Harry himself wrote about at length in Spare.

"All of the Duchy of Cornwall businesses now sit under Prince William," Bullen said. "The King has his role as King. So what has Harry got? I think the answer is not a lot apart from, of course, his family and his children and his new life in California."

As for the "choice" part of it all, it seems relevant to note that the Duke of Sussex said in a recent court statement that he "felt forced" to leave his home country of the U.K. back in 2020, suggesting that perhaps the Sussexes' move to California wasn't their ideal situation. Still, let's hope they can make the best of it for as long as they decide to stay stateside!