Meghan Markle Probably Found Princess Kate's Senior Royal Role "Very Hard to Swallow," Says Expert

Unfortunately, it's no secret that Meghan Markle and Princess Kate are not besties.
More than that, the two royal women seemingly never really got along: Meghan claimed Kate made her cry ahead of her 2018 wedding; Prince Harry claimed in Spare that Kate was upset when Meghan made a "baby brain" comment about her; and Meghan shared in the Sussex docuseries that she was confused by the lack of hugs she received from Kate when they first met.
And recently, following the Sussexes' royal exit (and even prior to it), it has been claimed that the two women have not spoken to each other directly since as far back as 2019.
Now, royal expert Jennie Bond has commented on why she thinks it was difficult for Meghan to adapt to the way of the Royal Family—and in particular to having Kate as a "superior" within the hierarchy, rather than operating from an even playing field where they could be peers, and even friends.
"I don’t think there’s any doubt that Meghan found it very difficult to be a junior member of a team," Bond told OK!.
"It’s understandable because she was a confident, independent, outspoken feminist with her own career when she joined the Royal Family.
"It must have been curious to have to learn to take her place in order of precedence, and know that she was never going to be the chief executive of the firm, nor even the managing director…. just a senior member, who could have been very valued and highly effective."
Bond went on to explain that Meghan is a natural leader, and is more comfortable forging her own path in life.
"There is absolutely nothing wrong with that… but it simply is not a recipe for successfully joining a family firm which has a clearly defined hierarchy," the expert said.
For Bond, while Kate knew from dating Prince William what it meant to join the royals, Meghan was unprepared.
"I think there was a clash of culture and life experience between Kate and Meghan: to hug or not, to over-share or not, to dominate proceedings or take your turn, to be immersed in family life or immersed in a Hollywood career. I think they were very much two women separated by a common language," Bond said.
"And I suspect Meghan found Kate's senior position, with all the protocol that entails, very hard to swallow."
Frankly, I can understand this.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Says He "Felt Forced" to Leave the U.K. in Court Statement
Oh, wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm She's Dating Benny Blanco in Gushy Comments
She... loves him like a love song???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey on Dealing With Trolls as Modern-Day Disney Princesses
"It’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie."
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Princess Kate Just Hit Peak Princess Kate Fashion With 2 Outfits in 1 Day
She's outdone herself this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Many Believe Meghan Markle’s Choice of Accessory Is a Nod of Support to Father-in-Law King Charles
She hasn’t worn this piece of jewelry publicly since April 2022.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Palace Seemingly Used Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Distract From Prince William's Alleged Affair, Omid Scobie Says
The "affair" is pure speculation, Scobie stresses.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Despite It All, King Charles Absolutely “Refuses” to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Titles
The reason is poignant.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
One of King Charles’ Siblings Was Adamant That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be Evicted from Frogmore Cottage
Meanwhile, another sibling was “uneasy” about the decision.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Despite the Royal Family’s Disdain for Princess Diana When She Was Alive, It Regularly Pushed Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Dress Like Her, New Book Claims
“During the past 13 years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Became the “Star of the Show” When She Married Into the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Writes
She was “Princess Diana all over again,” the newly released 'Endgame' reads.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Omid Scobie Suggests That Meghan Markle Is Poised to Become the Next Martha Stewart
Duchess, philanthropist, lifestyle guru?
By Rachel Burchfield